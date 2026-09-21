6 new Philippines hotels awarded Michelin Keys

MANILA, Philippines — Six new hotels in the Philippines have been awarded Michelin Keys for being among the most outstanding hotels in the world.

The prestigious hospitality recognition body named El Nido Resorts Lagen Island in Palawan and Raffles Makati as the first two Michelin Key hotels in the Philippines for their “exceptional stay” service.

“Situated in a forested cove framed by limestone cliffs and facing out onto the aquamarine-hued Bacuit Bay, Lagen Island offers four types of accommodations: water cottages on stilts, beachfront cottages, forest rooms and forest suites,” said the Michelin Guide.

It also cited the resort’s sustainability through its repeatedly awarded environmentally sound practices.

Raffles Makati was elevated to two-Michelin Keys for its more intimate and exclusive hotel services.

The guide features the hotel’s Writers Bar, which was described as a “stylish tribute” to famous writers who have stayed at Raffles in Singapore over the years.

Four hotels, including NUSTAR Hotel Cebu in Cebu City, Hotel Okura Manila in Pasay, El Nido Resorts Pangulasian Island in Palawan and Manami Resort in Sipalay City were given one Michelin Key distinctions for the “very special stay” it offers visitors.

NUSTAR Hotel Cebu was recognized for its oversized 223 rooms, with deep soaking tubs and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking sea and skyline views. Hotel Okura was cited for its location within the retail and entertainment complex Newport World Resorts.

“El Nido Resorts Pangulasian Island’s villas stand alongside a half-mile-long white-sand beach, with views of the archipelago’s other islands dotting the horizon,” the guide said.

Manami Resort, the five-hectare and only luxury resort on the southwest coast of Negros Occidental, was recognized for its proximity to the Sulu Sea, with “18 villas woven into the terrain.”

The Department of Tourism said the Michelin Keys serve as an opportunity to promote the country as a destination for exceptional stays.

“Every recognition earned by our tourism stakeholders contributes to a stronger Philippine tourism brand,” Dita Angara-Mathay said.