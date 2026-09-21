Feuding execs warned: Donâ€™t use ombudsman

Feuding execs warned: Don’t use ombudsman

MANILA, Philippines — State officials using the Office of the Ombudsman as an “arena” for mudslinging will be suspended.

According to Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla, feuding politicians filing cases against each other were wasting people’s time.

Citing an incident in San Pablo City in Laguna, Remulla recalled the mayor and vice mayor were placed under preventive suspension.

Based on Vice Mayor Justin Colago’s complaint, the ombudsman had suspended Mayor Arcadio Gapangada Jr. for alleged illegal hiring of job-order workers.

A month after, Colago was suspended after Gapangada accused him of signing papers for “ghost employees.”

At present, San Pablo City’s first councilor Carmela Acebedo is serving as acting mayor.