NBI subpoenas DPWH Davao chief over 51 flood control projects

National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag as seen in a file photo

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation has summoned the Department of Public Works and Highways' regional director in Davao through a subpoena as part of its investigation into alleged anomalous flood control projects in the city.

The subpoena, issued on September 17 and served on Monday, September 21, ordered DPWH Region XI Director Juby Blancaver Cordon to appear before the NBI and submit documents related to the investigation.

Cordon was directed to appear before the bureau at 1 p.m. on September 24 and turn over records covering 51 flood control projects.

The summons follows NBI Director Melvin Matibag's disclosure last week that the bureau had obtained documents on nearly 50 projects in Davao City that had been flagged for possible irregularities, including alleged ghost or substandard projects.

Matibag also previously said P1.9 billion worth of flood control projects in the district of Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte had been awarded to a contractor whose owner he described as close to the Duterte family.

Duterte, however, has pushed back against Matibag's claims over the flood control projects.