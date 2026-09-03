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PNP to secure 3-day Bar exams

Emmanuel Tupas, Andrew Ronquillo - The Philippine Star
September 4, 2026 | 12:00am
PNP to secure 3-day Bar exams
Phi­lippine National Police (PNP) Chief PLtGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez, Jr.
Philippine National Police / Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines —  Security measures are in place for aspiring lawyers who will take the Bar examinations on Sept. 6, 9 and 13.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said yesterday PNP units would secure the schools that will serve as testing venues.

“The PNP will make sure that sufficient number of our personnel will be on the ground for peace and order,” Nartatez said in a statement.

The Supreme Court has assigned 15 schools as testing centers: seven in Metro Manila, three in Luzon, three in Visayas and two in Mindanao.

Just like other major events, Nartatez said police have a security plan to ensure the safety of the Bar examinees, their parents and other stakeholders.

Liquor ban

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday ordered a liquor ban within the 500-meter radius of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) and San Beda University for the Bar exams.

The drinking ban takes effect from midnight of Sept. 5, 8 and 12 to 10 p.m. of the succeeding days.

Ambulant vendors are restricted near the UST and San Beda campuses during the Bar exams.

Road closures will also be implemented by the Manila city government. 

NARTATEZ
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