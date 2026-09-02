Humbly Asking for Help

All the believers were together and had everything in common. — Acts 2:44

As our party approached, my wife and I started planning. With many people coming, should we pay a caterer to cook? If we do the cooking ourselves, should we buy a barbeque? With a small chance of rain on the day, should we buy a tent too? Soon our party was getting expensive, and even a little antisocial. By trying to provide everything ourselves, we were missing an opportunity to receive the help of others.

The Bible’s vision of community is one of both giving and receiving. Even before the fall, Adam needed help (Genesis 2:18), and we’re called to seek others’ advice (Proverbs 15:22) and share our burdens (Galatians 6:2). The early church held “everything in common,” benefiting from each other’s “property and possessions” (Acts 2:44-45). Instead of living independently, they shared, borrowed, gave, and received in beautiful interdependence.

We ended up asking guests to bring a salad or dessert to our party. Our neighbors brought their barbeque, and a friend brought his tent. Asking for help enabled us to forge closer relationships, and the food people made brought variety and delight. In an age like ours, being self-sufficient can be a source of pride. But God gives His grace “to the humble” (James 4:6), including those who humbly ask for help. — Sheridan Voysey

What stops you from asking for help? What do you currently need that you could borrow instead of buy?

Dear God, thank You for making us relational creatures. Please help me to live humbly, sharing both my wealth and needs with others.