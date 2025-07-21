Palace suspends classes, govâ€™t work in Metro Manila, other Luzon areas due to habagat

Palace suspends classes, gov’t work in Metro Manila, other Luzon areas due to habagat

Thick fog from heavy rainfall covered parts of Tagaytay on July 19, 2025 reducing visibility in highland areas due to the combined effects of the southwest monsoon or "Habagat" and #CrisingPH.

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace suspended classes and government work in Metro Manila and several other Luzon areas on Monday, June 21, due to inclement weather caused by the southwest monsoon (habagat).

While there is no longer a cyclone in the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), the habagat is currently prevailing across the country.

“In view of the continuous rainfall brought about by the Southwest Monsoon, work in government offices and classes at all levels in Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, Batangas, Laguna, Bulacan, Pampanga, Zambales and Bataan are hereby suspended on 21 July 2025 at 1:00 in the afternoon,” Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin wrote through Memorandum Circular 88.

However, government agencies that are key in the delivery of basic and health services, as well as those in disaster prevention, will continue their operations.

“The suspension of work for private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads,” Bersamin said.

A low-pressure area is currently hovering outside the PAR, which has a medium chance of intensifying into a cyclone.