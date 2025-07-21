^

Headlines

Palace suspends classes, gov’t work in Metro Manila, other Luzon areas due to habagat

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 21, 2025 | 12:36pm
Palace suspends classes, govâ€™t work in Metro Manila, other Luzon areas due to habagat
Thick fog from heavy rainfall covered parts of Tagaytay on July 19, 2025 reducing visibility in highland areas due to the combined effects of the southwest monsoon or "Habagat" and #CrisingPH.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace suspended classes and government work in Metro Manila and several other Luzon areas on Monday, June 21, due to inclement weather caused by the southwest monsoon (habagat). 

While there is no longer a cyclone in the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), the habagat is currently prevailing across the country. 

“In view of the continuous rainfall brought about by the Southwest Monsoon, work in government offices and classes at all levels in Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, Batangas, Laguna, Bulacan, Pampanga, Zambales and Bataan are hereby suspended on 21 July 2025 at 1:00 in the afternoon,” Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin wrote through Memorandum Circular 88. 

However, government agencies that are key in the delivery of basic and health services, as well as those in disaster prevention, will continue their operations. 

“The suspension of work for private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads,” Bersamin said. 

A low-pressure area is currently hovering outside the PAR, which has a medium chance of intensifying into a cyclone.  

HABAGAT

SOUTHWEST MONSOON

WALANG PASOK
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Gibbons not keen on Pacquiao-Barrios 2, eyes Tank, Romero
play

Gibbons not keen on Pacquiao-Barrios 2, eyes Tank, Romero

By Dino Maragay | 6 hours ago
“Manny Pacquiao beat Mario Barrios. What’s the need to fight him again?”
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Defer ruling on Duterte release plea, ICC judges urged

Defer ruling on Duterte release plea, ICC judges urged

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
After initially highlighting the urgency of their request for interim release of former president Rodrigo Duterte from detention...
Headlines
fbtw
Monsoon rains to drench parts of Luzon, Visayas through midweek

Monsoon rains to drench parts of Luzon, Visayas through midweek

7 hours ago
Monsoon rains will continue over Metro Manila, much of Luzon, and parts of the Visayas through Wednesday, state weather bureau...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos urged: Veto bill extending term of barangay execs

President Marcos urged: Veto bill extending term of barangay execs

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
President Marcos should veto the bill seeking to extend the term of barangay officials and again postpone the barangay and...
Headlines
fbtw
Bersamin: No ICC arrest warrant for Bato
play

Bersamin: No ICC arrest warrant for Bato

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has not issued a warrant of arrest against former Philippine National Police chief...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LPA 'medium' chance to intensify; Metro Manila, nearby provinces under orange rainfall warning

LPA 'medium' chance to intensify; Metro Manila, nearby provinces under orange rainfall warning

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
Even as the country continues to reel from Severe Tropical Storm Wipha (formerly Crising), another low-pressure area is brewing...
Headlines
fbtw
List of areas affected by floods across Metro Manila

List of areas affected by floods across Metro Manila

By Ian Laqui | 2 hours ago
Flooding incidents have been reported across several major roads in Metro Manila due to persistent heavy rainfall. ...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 800,000 affected as 'Crising,' 'habagat' lash at Philippines

Over 800,000 affected as 'Crising,' 'habagat' lash at Philippines

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
While 800,000 were afffected, the storm and the monsoon have displaced 90,000 and killed five across 16 regions.
Headlines
fbtw
July 22: Fuel prices climb anew on weak peso, US tariff woes

July 22: Fuel prices climb anew on weak peso, US tariff woes

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
Motorists should brace for another round of fuel price hikes as high as P1.10 per liter starting Tuesday, July 22.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with