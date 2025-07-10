^

Need to renew your driver's license? You can now do it online

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 6:16pm
Photo shows the exterior of the Land Transportation Office facility in Metro Manila.
Land Transportation Office-Philippines on Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation launched an online system where drivers can renew their licenses without having to physically travel to a Land Transportation Office (LTO). 

In a statement on Thursday, July 10, Dizon said that the Online Driver's License Renewal System has been integrated with the eGovPH app. 

"The President has directed the DICT and DOTr to make the processes involving the frontline agencies like LTO more accessible and easier for the general public,” Dizon said during the platform’s launch.

"Hindi ka na kailangan pumunta sa LTO office. Hindi ka na mabibiktima ng fixers," he added. (You don’t need to go to the LTO office. You won’t be victimized by fixers.) 

Dizon said that it was all end to end now, including the payment of fees and medical exams.

Drivers can choose to pick up their driver’s license from the nearest LTO branch or have it delivered to their house.

Malacañang also touted the new online platform. Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said that online driver’s education and telemedicine have been included in the app. 

Renewal can be done in 15 minutes, Castro said. 

DOTR

LTO
