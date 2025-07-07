LTFRB cracks down on ‘sardines-like’ crowding in PUVs

File photo shows commuters lining up to squeeze into a public utility jeepney: a common sight in the Metro.

MANILA, Philippines — Public utility vehicle operators who allow drivers to cram their vehicles with passengers beyond capacity risk being penalized with fines and could lose their franchises entirely, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board warned in an advisory on Monday, July 7.

The agency reminded PUV operators that they face penalties under Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01, including possible suspension or cancellation of their Certificate of Public Convenience, if caught violating passenger capacity rules.

LTFRB Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III issued the advisory following a memorandum issued by the Department of Transportation that seeks an end to the crowding of passengers in PUVs "in a canned sardines-like manner."

The LTFRB advisory reminded operators to comply with the following passenger limits:

For UV Express vehicles, AUVs like Mitsubishi Adventures and Isuzu Crosswinds can carry only nine passengers including the driver, while regular vans such as Toyota Hi-Ace and Nissan Urvan Shuttle are capped at 10.

Extended vans including Nissan Urvan and Toyota Hi-Ace Commuter can accommodate 12 passengers including the driver, though more may be allowed within manufacturer specifications.

Traditional and modern jeepneys can carry 12 to 32 passengers depending on manufacturer specifications. Modern jeepneys may allow standing passengers, but only five persons per square meter of available standing space.

Public utility buses can carry 50 or more passengers based on manufacturer limits, with the same standing passenger restrictions. Standing passengers are banned entirely on long-haul trips.

"In any case, the maximum passenger capacity, both seating and standing shall not exceed the capacity stated on the PUV markings," the LTFRB said.

The DOTr earlier directed all Land Transportation Office enforcers to apprehend all buses and jeepneys found to be carrying passengers more than their seating capacity. The memorandum, dated June 23 and signed by DOTR Assistant Secretary and LTO Chief Vigor Mendoza, said that overcrowding public utility vehicles "not only undermines passenger convenience but also compromises road safety."