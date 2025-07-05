Witness: â€˜Alphaâ€™ Gretchen Barretto voted to kidnap sabungeros

Witness: ‘Alpha’ Gretchen Barretto voted to kidnap sabungeros

In this photo taken on August 26, 2022, roosters fight during a cockfighting match at the San Pedro Coliseum in Laguna province.

MANILA, Philippines — In a meeting with businessman Atong Ang’s so-called “alpha” members, celebrity Gretchen Barretto allegedly agreed to the abduction of the missing sabungeros, according to suspect-turned-witness Julie "Dondon" Patidongan.

In a report by GMA News on Friday night, July 4, Patidongan claimed that “alpha” members were present during meetings where group decisions were made.

Barretto was allegedly present when the group discussed what to do with sabungeros accused of cheating. During the vote, the actress reportedly raised her hand in favor, Patidongan said.

"Isa siya sa pumayag na walain 'yung mga nag-to-tyope. Kasi sabi nga ni Mr. Atong Ang, 'pag hindi natin gawin 'yan babagsak 'yung negosyo natin. At imposibleng tututol siya, e katabi siya mismo lagi ni Mr. Atong Ang 'pag nag-meeting,” Patidongan said in the report.

(She was one of the people who agreed to make the cheaters disappear. Mr. Atong Ang said that if they didn’t do it, the business would fail. It would have been impossible for her to disagree. She sits right next to Mr. Atong Ang in meetings.)

Patidongan said that he witnessed such meetings in the Manila Arena, where several of the sabungeros were last seen in CCTV footage.

The whistleblower appealed to the actress to tell the truth.

“Para matapos na ito madam, tutal, tulungan mo na ako para sa kaso mo dito, maawa ka naman, makonsensya ka naman sa nawalang sabungero,” Patingingan appealed in an interview with GMA.

(So that this could be concluded, madam, help me with your case, have pity, have a conscience for the missing cockfighting enthusiasts.)

Barretto’s camp has denied any involvement on the part of the actress, saying Patidongan's testimony was based merely on suspicion. Being associated with Ang is not enough to implicate her in the crime, they said.