'Crucifiedâ€™ Gretchen Barretto denies hand in kidnapping of sabungeros, claims extortion attempts

'Crucified’ Gretchen Barretto denies hand in kidnapping of sabungeros, claims extortion attempts

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 3:47pm
Gretchen Barretto wearing a 'bakuna' outfit.

The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Gretchen Barretto has denied any involvement in the case of missing sabungeros or cockfighting enthusiasts after a witness tagged her, along with businessman Atong Ang, in the alleged disappearances.

Barretto’s name was among those mentioned by suspect-turned-witness Julie Patidongan, who claimed that around 100 sabungeros were kidnapped and killed, with their remains dumped in Taal Lake.

In a statement from Barretto’s lawyer, her camp lamented being dragged into what they described as unsubstantiated allegations.

“Ms. Barretto regrets that she is being crucified without basis, and has become the subject of unsavory speculation based on rumor. Ms. Barretto understands the importance of resolving the case,” her lawyer, Alma Mallonga, said Friday, July 4.

Mallonga added the witness did not personally see Barretto involved in any way, but merely linked her because of her association with Ang.

Barretto had never operated a sabungan or cockfighting arena nor did she participate in e-sabong operations, Mallonga said.

“She was only one out of 20 investors. She attended no meetings where approvals were sought or given to implement the disappearances. The proposition is so absurd, it is plain invention,” the lawyer added.

Extortion attempts

Barretto’s camp also claimed there had been attempts to extort money from her, promising to exclude her name from the list of suspects if she paid up.

“She refused because she had done nothing wrong,” Mallonga said.

However, it was not disclosed who allegedly tried to extort Barretto.

The actress vowed to fully cooperate with authorities during the probe.

“This is her priority. In the meantime, she beseeches the authorities to be fair and thorough, and for the public not to rush to judgment,” her counsel said.

The case of the missing sabungeros has long lingered in the public consciousness, with the disappearances first reported during the term of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

With a new witness emerging, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration has vowed a thorough investigation.

 

GRETCHEN BARRETTO

MISSING SABUNGEROS
