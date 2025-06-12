Palace declares June 24 a special non-working holiday in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared Tuesday, June 24, as a special non-working day in Manila to mark the city's 454th founding anniversary.

Proclamation 925, signed on Wednesday by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, gives Manila residents the day off to celebrate Araw ng Maynila.

"It is but fitting and proper that the people of the City of Manila be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration," the proclamation read.

The holiday commemorates June 24, 1571, when Spanish conquistador Miguel López de Legazpi established Manila as a Spanish settlement, making it the capital of Spanish colonial rule in the Philippines.

Manila became the Philippines’ capital city on June 24, 1976 through a presidential order.