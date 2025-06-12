^

Headlines

Palace declares June 24 a special non-working holiday in Manila

Philstar.com
June 12, 2025 | 5:26pm
Palace declares June 24 a special non-working holiday in Manila
This undated photo shows Manila City Hall at night.
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Corteco8 / Wikimedia

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared Tuesday, June 24, as a special non-working day in Manila to mark the city's 454th founding anniversary.

Proclamation 925, signed on Wednesday by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, gives Manila residents the day off to celebrate Araw ng Maynila.

"It is but fitting and proper that the people of the City of Manila be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration," the proclamation read.

The holiday commemorates June 24, 1571, when Spanish conquistador Miguel López de Legazpi established Manila as a Spanish settlement, making it the capital of Spanish colonial rule in the Philippines.

Manila became the Philippines’ capital city on June 24, 1976 through a presidential order.

HOLIDAYS

MALACANANG

MANILA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'No one can stop' Sara Duterte's impeachment trial &mdash; House prosecutors

'No one can stop' Sara Duterte's impeachment trial — House prosecutors

By Pam Castro | 9 hours ago
House of Representatives prosecutors said Wednesday that Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial could...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte petition to disqualify 2 ICC judges junked

Duterte petition to disqualify 2 ICC judges junked

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
A plenary of judges of the International Criminal Court has unanimously denied the request of former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
House defers acceptance of impeachment articles from Senate

House defers acceptance of impeachment articles from Senate

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 21 hours ago
The House of Representatives has chosen not to receive the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte from...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte's trial: House prosecution seeks clarification to Senate order

Sara Duterte's trial: House prosecution seeks clarification to Senate order

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 22 hours ago
The House prosecution will defer receipt of the Senate's order, including the return of impeachment articles, and issue...
Headlines
fbtw
House defers receipt of remanded impeach complaint

House defers receipt of remanded impeach complaint

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
The House of Representatives yesterday deferred acceptance of the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Independence Day: Marcos urges 'giving more' to nation, Duterte warns threats to freedom

Independence Day: Marcos urges 'giving more' to nation, Duterte warns threats to freedom

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte issued Independence Day messages Thursday, June 12, as the...
Headlines
fbtw
Habagat to bring rains; LPA likely to develop into tropical depression

Habagat to bring rains; LPA likely to develop into tropical depression

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
As of 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 12, the low-pressure area is estimated to be at 235 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan.&...
Headlines
fbtw
4 possible outcomes of Senate&rsquo;s 'return to House' move on Duterte case

4 possible outcomes of Senate’s 'return to House' move on Duterte case

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
With the Senate remanding articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte to the House, at least four possible...
Headlines
fbtw
CA approves appointments of housing, DFA chiefs

CA approves appointments of housing, DFA chiefs

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Appointments  yesterday confirmed the ad interim appointments of Department of Human Settlements and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with