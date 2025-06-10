^

Headlines

Marcos: Sara Duterte's impeach trial will clearly cross over to 20th Congress

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
June 10, 2025 | 11:45am
Marcos: Sara Duterte's impeach trial will clearly cross over to 20th Congress
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in an ambush interview on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
The Philippine STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. believes the Senate impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte will clearly spill over into the 20th Congress.

In a rare moment, the president shared more of his personal stance on the matter. As a former senator-judge himself, he said starting the impeachment trial “is really a function of the Senate right now.” 

What Marcos made clear in previous interviews was that he never wanted his vice president impeached, even advising House members in late 2024 not to file any impeachment complaint against her. 

While he stopped short of explicitly endorsing it, Marcos does not object to the Senate’s impeachment proceedings. He said himself, there should be no controversy over the trial carrying over into the next Congress.

“Why? What is the controversy?” he told reporters on Tuesday, June 10. “It is very clear that it will [cross over] because there’s no way that even if they start the trial now, that they will finish it before the new senators come in.” 

The Senate has been under scrutiny for dragging its feet on the impeachment complaint — taking four months to act, pushing the trial to the final session day and introducing resolutions that could undermine the process entirely.

Some senators, including Sen. Francis Tolentino, have argued that the trial must conclude by June 30, citing Senate rules that state all legislative and pending matters at the end of each Congress shall be terminated. 

He even proposed a 19-day impeachment trial timeline, which House prosecutors said would not be enough for the amount of evidence they will present for all seven articles of impeachment. 

Sen. Robin Padilla, a Duterte ally, cited Tolentino’s argument in a resolution he filed to declare the impeachment process as “terminated.”

Legal luminaries and law schools have strongly rejected both the assertion that the Senate lacks continuity and the move to dismiss the impeachment process via resolution or motion. 

They argue that, unlike ordinary legislative or non-legislative business, impeachment is a “constitutional duty” that should persist beyond the adjournment of Congress. To proceed with the impeachment process is a show of due process being upheld, they stressed. 

Marcos said he is closely watching Senate President Chiz Escudero’s efforts to facilitate a peaceful transition between the 19th and 20th Congresses.

“[W]e’re watching of course what Senate President Chiz Escudero is doing to try to make it as peaceful a transition as possible from this Congress to the next,” he said.  

Although the president personally believes the impeachment trial should carry over into the next Congress, he also said, “Again, the senators will decide.”

Escudero took his oath as the presiding officer of the impeachment court on Monday, June 9, after hours of debate as to when the Senate should convene. 

This follows the two-member minority bloc’s motion to constitute and convene as an impeachment court before June 11 — a process that senators have picked apart. 

Senators are expected to take their oath as senator-judges on Tuesday, which will constitute the impeachment court but not convene it yet.

RELATED: Legal squabbles foil Senate minority bid to start Sara trial before June 11

BONGBONG MARCOS

SARA DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chiz takes oath, setting in motion impeach trial

Chiz takes oath, setting in motion impeach trial

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
After hours of plenary debate, Senate President Francis Escudero took his oath last night as presiding officer of the impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
No lack of witnesses vs Duterte, says ICC lawyer

No lack of witnesses vs Duterte, says ICC lawyer

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Inviting other possible victims of the Duterte administration’s drug war to participate in the International Criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
Robin Padilla files resolution to shut down impeach proceedings vs Sara Duterte

Robin Padilla files resolution to shut down impeach proceedings vs Sara Duterte

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 17 hours ago
Sen. Robin Padilla filed a resolution seeking to shut down the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duter...
Headlines
fbtw
House Quad Comm lifts contempt orders vs Harry Roque, wife

House Quad Comm lifts contempt orders vs Harry Roque, wife

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
The House panel dropped its contempt orders against Harry Roque, his wife Mylah, and three others tied to POGO and extrajudicial...
Headlines
fbtw
Protesters storm Senate gates: Follow the Constitution

Protesters storm Senate gates: Follow the Constitution

By EJ Macababbad | 12 hours ago
Members of various civil society groups, religious and cause-oriented organizations and opposition parties stormed the Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Immigration chief Viado slams &lsquo;orchestrated&rsquo; complaints from bureau staff

Immigration chief Viado slams ‘orchestrated’ complaints from bureau staff

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado has denied corruption claims filed against him by some employees of the Bureau of Immigration....
Headlines
fbtw
Court Administrator Raul Villanueva named new Supreme Court justice
Court Administrator Raul Villanueva named new Supreme Court justice
4 hours ago
Headlines
fb tw
Marcos leads nationwide Brigada Eskwela kickoff

Marcos leads nationwide Brigada Eskwela kickoff

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday led the nationwide kickoff of Brigada Eskwela to prepare for the opening of school year 2025-...
Headlines
fbtw
Malolos Constitution sold for P2.6 million; &lsquo;Burning of Manila&rsquo; for P36 million

Malolos Constitution sold for P2.6 million; ‘Burning of Manila’ for P36 million

By Lisa Guerrero Nakpil | 12 hours ago
At a time when the nation is riveted by constitutional matters, a rare 1899 edition of the Malolos Constitution – the...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA brings heavy rain, may intensify into cyclone

LPA brings heavy rain, may intensify into cyclone

By Christine Boton | 12 hours ago
A low-pressure area west of La Union could intensify into a tropical cyclone as heavy rains affect Luzon, according to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with