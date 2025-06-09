^

Headlines

Legal squabbles foil Senate minority bid to start Sara trial before June 11

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 9, 2025 | 9:52pm
Legal squabbles foil Senate minority bid to start Sara trial before June 11
Sens. Risa Hontiveros and Bato dela Rosa in a composite image at the plenary session of the Senate on Monday, June 9, 2025.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos, composite

MANILA, Philippines — After hours of impasse, senators on Monday night voted unanimously to send the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte to the rules committee — effectively thumbing down the Senate minority's attempt to convene as a court and read the charges today.

Hours of hand wringing over procedure and the timing of Duterte's impeachment trial — which her allies have been trying to dismiss — ended with a "compromise" between the majority and minority blocs: it's only the oath-taking that will be held days earlier, but the formal reading of charges against Duterte remains set for June 11.

Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel had initially filed a motion for the senators to constitute themselves as an impeachment court and read the articles of impeachment today. 

Pimentel and Sen. Risa Hontiveros argued that further delay in initiating the trial went against the Constitution and risked "eroding public trust" in the Senate.

But after over an hour of discussion during a suspended session, Sen. Joel Villanueva filed three motions that Pimentel and Hontiveros described as a hard-fought compromise:

  1. That the articles of impeachment be referred to the Senate rules committee, months after they were transmitted by the House of Representatives in February 
  2. That Escudero take his oath of office as presiding officer of the court today
  3. That the senators take their oath of office tomorrow (June 10), 4 p.m., a day ahead of schedule 

But the so-called compromise suddenly did not sit well with Sen. Bato dela Rosa, who, after listening to Villanueva's motion, repeatedly sought his and Escudero's assurance that the act of oath-taking itself did not trigger the formal convening of the court. 

Dela Rosa, a Duterte ally, said that "[if] it follows that after all the members of this body have taken their oath, it would automatically trigger the convening of the impeachment court," he would not vote in favor of the third motion.

This point of discussion sent the senators into another debate over whether the act of taking their oaths as judges would be akin to convening the actual impeachment court.

After another suspended session, Villanueva took the floor to present the same motions. He clarified that the act of oath-taking tomorrow, Tuesday, would "constitute" the court, but "not convene [it] yet." 

All three motions were approved with no objections, but the tiny two-member minority bloc had expressed dismay over the pushback against what is already a watered-down version of Pimentel's motion.

"Naturally, there is an effect that, when the presiding officer takes an oath today, and then tomorrow we do the same as senator judges... That is the natural effect: that we have constituted an impeachment court," Hontiveros said in mixed English and Filipino.

Scenes at the plenary session of the Senate on Monday, June 9, 2025.
The STAR/Jesse Bustos

Pimentel said: "We are being dropped. The minority is being dropped if we now object to the third motion," Pimentel said. 

"We wanted to convene the court tonight. This is the product of an attempt to compromise," he added.

Prior delays. Legal experts and civil society groups have repeatedly urged the Senate to stop delaying the trial, arguing that the Constitution mandates impeachment proceedings "shall forthwith proceed" regardless of the upper chamber's legislative calendar.

Escudero had earlier rescheduled the reading of the charges from June 2 to June 11, effectively giving the upper chamber days left for the proceedings before Congress adjourns sine die on June 14.

The Senate president has denied intentionally delaying the trial. During Monday's plenary session, stretching well into the night, Escudero said he was merely following the rules to prevent any misstep.

However, Hontiveros accused the Senate of deliberately choosing to stall the proceedings.

"We cannot say that we had no choice, that we were straightjacketed by what our Rules on Procedure provided. We had a choice every step of the way," Hontiveros said.

"And our choice has been to delay, to drag our feet, to hide behind what we say are legal ambiguities," she added.

CHIZ ESCUDERO

INDAY SARA DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT

SENATE

SENATE MINORITY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
More schools urge Senate to proceed with Sara Duterte impeachment trial

More schools urge Senate to proceed with Sara Duterte impeachment trial

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Several universities have joined calls urging the Philippine Senate to proceed with the impeachment trial of Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Fast-track impeachment trial in 19 days urged

Fast-track impeachment trial in 19 days urged

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 22 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino is proposing an expedited impeachment trial for Vice President Sara Duterte that...
Headlines
fbtw
Robin Padilla files resolution to shut down impeach proceedings vs Sara Duterte

Robin Padilla files resolution to shut down impeach proceedings vs Sara Duterte

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Sen. Robin Padilla filed a resolution seeking to shut down the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duter...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate facing heat as 3-day protest begins for Sara Duterte trial

Senate facing heat as 3-day protest begins for Sara Duterte trial

By Cristina Chi | 11 hours ago
Pressure has been mounting on the Senate to cease further delays in holding the impeachment trial after several Catholic universities...
Headlines
fbtw
Just one hour needed: Senate minority to push for opening of Sara's impeachment trial this Monday

Just one hour needed: Senate minority to push for opening of Sara's impeachment trial this Monday

By Cristina Chi | 10 hours ago
The Senate's tiny two-member minority bloc will formally move during Monday's plenary session to convene the impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Business leaders join clamor for Senate to try VP Sara Duterte

Business leaders join clamor for Senate to try VP Sara Duterte

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
From classrooms to boardrooms, pressure mounts on the Senate to convene as impeachment court and try Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
19 days 'not enough' to try Sara Duterte in impeach trial, says House prosecutor

19 days 'not enough' to try Sara Duterte in impeach trial, says House prosecutor

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
The 19-day timeline proposed by Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino is not enough to present evidence, a House prosecutor...
Headlines
fbtw
Catholic schools join mounting calls to start VP Duterte's trial

Catholic schools join mounting calls to start VP Duterte's trial

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Following earlier appeals from universities, Catholic educational institutions have now called on the Senate to proceed with...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte's defense says ready for trial, but calls process &lsquo;flawed&rsquo;

Sara Duterte's defense says ready for trial, but calls process ‘flawed’

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team is prepared to confront the charges against her in an impeachment trial even...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with