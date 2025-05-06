^

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 6, 2025 | 1:23pm
May 12 election day now a national holiday
Poll workers carry a ballot box (front) and a vote counting machine (back) at a polling station during preparations ahead of the May 9 presidential election, in Manila City on May 4, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has declared election day, May 12, as a special non-working holiday nationwide.

According to Proclamation 878, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made May 12 a national holiday to "enable the people to properly exercise their right to vote." 

The proclamation was signed on Tuesday, May 6, following a request from the Commission on Elections.

Previous polls have also been declared special non-working holidays. 

Around 68 million voters have registered to participate in the midterm elections on May 12. Voters will decide on at least 12 Senate seats, over 300 seats in the House of Representatives, and thousands of local government positions. 

Voting hours will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with early voting available from 5 a.m. for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and pregnant voters.

The midterm polls are occurring halfway through Marcos's six-year term and are expected to test public sentiment toward the current administration.

