Philippines condemns tourist massacre in India's Kashmir

Paramedics and police personnel carry an injured tourist at a hospital in Anantnag, south of Srinagar, on April 22, 2025, following an attack. Gunmen in Indian-administered Kashmir opened fire on a group of tourists on April 22.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has joined other nations in condemning the deadly attack that killed 26 people in India-administered Kashmir.

In a statement on Friday, April 25, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it had "learned with much sadness of the tragedy in Pahalgam," a popular destination in Kashmir known for its mountain scenery.

The Philippines called the attack a "brutal act of terrorism" and a "senseless and cowardly act of violence against peaceful civilians."

"We condemn all acts of terrorism and condole with India in this time of grief," the DFA statement read.

The deadly attack occurred Tuesday when gunmen opened fire on tourists visiting Pahalgam, killing mostly Hindus.

The massacre represents the deadliest attack on civilians in Kashmir in 25 years.

Previous attacks have typically targeted Indian security forces rather than tourists.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to pursue those responsible, accusing Pakistan of supporting what he called "cross-border terrorism."

India has also announced that it would expel Pakistani diplomats and suspend a decades-old water treaty between the two South Asian countries.

Leaders of other countries, including the United States, France, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Australia, have also issued statements condemning the attack.

Kashmir, a predominantly Muslim region, has long been contested by India and Pakistan, with parts controlled by each country.

The last major attack in the region occurred in 2019, when a suicide bombing killed 41 Indian troops. That incident led to Indian airstrikes inside Pakistan, bringing the nuclear-armed neighbors close to war.

— with reports by Agence France-Presse