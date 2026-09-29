CamSur declares state of calamity amid rising dengue cases

This photo shows members of Camarines Sur Provincial Dengue Task Force conducting monitoring and assessment amid rising dengue cases in the province, September 27,2026

MANILA, Philippines — The local government unit of Camarines Sur has been placed under state of calamity amid the rise of dengue cases in the province.

Based on the records of the Camarines Sur Health Office, there are already 18 deaths and 1,233 confirmed dengue cases across the locality as of September 24.

Dengue cases have exceeded the epidemic threshold for five consecutive weeks since August 23, with the highest number of cases recorded from August 30 to September 5.

Most of the confirmed cases came from the towns of Bato with 152 cases, Nabua with 123 cases, and Pili with 110 cases.

Meanwhile, Bato recorded the highest number of dengue-related deaths with five, while Baao, Presentacion, Libmanan, and Pamplona each reported two fatalities.

The towns of Balatan, Nabua, San Fernando, Goa and Iriga City also recorded one death each.

In response to the rising surge, Camarines Sur LRay Villafuerte declared a state of emergency and directed the provincial health office and disaster risk reduction management unit to strengthen surveillance and prepare for further surge.

Camarines Sur is the second province in the Bicol province to be placed under a state of calamity, following Albay with 14 deaths and more than 1,785 cases.

Naga City, meanwhile, has also been under state of calamity since September 8.