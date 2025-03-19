Philippines tapped to convince 3 countries to sign nuclear test ban treaty

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has been asked to help convince three countries — Tonga, Bhutan and Nepal — to sign and ratify a global treaty that bans nuclear weapon testing.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippines would "do our best" to reach out to the leaders of these nations to urge them to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, which prohibits all nuclear weapon test explosions and includes sanctions against countries that violate its terms.

"We'll do our best. We are familiar with the process," Marcos told Robert Floyd, executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, during the latter's courtesy call at Malacañang on Tuesday, March 18.

According to a news release by the Presidential Communications Office, Floyd specifically identified Tonga as "the last South Pacific country to sign and ratify the treaty."

The official also said that Nepal faces challenges in its legislative process: "They just haven't managed to get the ratification process through the Parliament yet.One of the difficulties is they keep changing their leaders, so it's hard to get the process completed."

The Philippines "recognizes the critical role of the CTBT as a key confidence-building mechanism to promote cooperation among states and to resolve regional and global security issues," the PCO news release said.

The global anti-nuclear test treaty was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1996. A total of 178 countries have since ratified its, with the Philippines completing its ratification in 2001.

The treaty has not yet come into force because it requires ratification from 44 specific countries that is believed to possess nuclear research and power reactors. Nine of these key nations have still not ratified it: China, North Korea, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, Pakistan, Russia and the United States.

The Philippines is the United States' oldest treaty ally in Asia.

Long-standing commitment

The Philippines has been a vocal advocate for the treaty's implementation and universal ratification.

Just last month, at the 64th Session of Working Group B of the CTBTO in Vienna, Philippine Ambassador Evangelina Arroyo-Bernas called for the treaty's urgent entry into force, describing it as a cornerstone of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

The Philippines also actively participates in the treaty's verification system by hosting three International Monitoring System stations in Tanay, Tagaytay and Davao. These stations are part of a global network that monitors nuclear explosions worldwide.