^

Headlines

Philippines tapped to convince 3 countries to sign nuclear test ban treaty

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 19, 2025 | 12:02pm
Philippines tapped to convince 3 countries to sign nuclear test ban treaty
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with Robert Floyd of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization during a Palace courtesy call, March 19, 2025.
Presidential Communications Office / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has been asked to help convince three countries — Tonga, Bhutan and Nepal — to sign and ratify a global treaty that bans nuclear weapon testing.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippines would "do our best" to reach out to the leaders of these nations to urge them to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, which prohibits all nuclear weapon test explosions and includes sanctions against countries that violate its terms.

"We'll do our best. We are familiar with the process," Marcos told Robert Floyd, executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, during the latter's courtesy call at Malacañang on Tuesday, March 18.

According to a news release by the Presidential Communications Office, Floyd specifically identified Tonga as "the last South Pacific country to sign and ratify the treaty."

The official also said that Nepal faces challenges in its legislative process: "They just haven't managed to get the ratification process through the Parliament yet.One of the difficulties is they keep changing their leaders, so it's hard to get the process completed."

The Philippines "recognizes the critical role of the CTBT as a key confidence-building mechanism to promote cooperation among states and to resolve regional and global security issues," the PCO news release said.

The global anti-nuclear test treaty was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1996. A total of 178 countries have since ratified its, with the Philippines completing its ratification in 2001.

The treaty has not yet come into force because it requires ratification from 44 specific countries that is believed to possess nuclear research and power reactors. Nine of these key nations have still not ratified it: China, North Korea, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, Pakistan, Russia and the United States.

The Philippines is the United States' oldest treaty ally in Asia.

Long-standing commitment

The Philippines has been a vocal advocate for the treaty's implementation and universal ratification.

Just last month, at the 64th Session of Working Group B of the CTBTO in Vienna, Philippine Ambassador Evangelina Arroyo-Bernas called for the treaty's urgent entry into force, describing it as a cornerstone of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

The Philippines also actively participates in the treaty's verification system by hosting three International Monitoring System stations in Tanay, Tagaytay and Davao. These stations are part of a global network that monitors nuclear explosions worldwide.

COMPREHENSIVE NUCLEAR TEST-BAN TREATY

MARCOS

NUCLEAR

NUCLEAR TEST
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Check VP&rsquo;s projects when she was mayor &ndash; Palace

Check VP’s projects when she was mayor – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Malacañang called for a probe into the projects of Vice President Sara Duterte when she was mayor of Davao City following...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Duterte&rsquo;s drug war a multibillion-peso racket&rsquo;

‘Duterte’s drug war a multibillion-peso racket’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war was actually a “multibillion-peso racket,” a senior member of...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara won&rsquo;t apply to be Duterte&rsquo;s lawyer

VP Sara won’t apply to be Duterte’s lawyer

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte will not seek recognition after all from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to be her father’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace to Guevarra: Are you still fit to be SolGen? SolGen leaves fate to Marcos

Palace to Guevarra: Are you still fit to be SolGen? SolGen leaves fate to Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
It’s time for Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra to assess if he is still fit to be the government’s top lawyer...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Trolling, attacks may lead to additional charges in ICC&rsquo;

‘Trolling, attacks may lead to additional charges in ICC’

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
 Additional charges may be filed before the International Criminal Court  if online trolling and attacks against...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Korean fugitive claims paying P6 million to BI exec

By Mark Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
South Korean fugitive Na Ikhyeon yesterday admitted to bribing a supposed high-ranking official of the Bureau of Immigration  to escape custody.
Headlines
fbtw
Medialdea hospitalized; Duterte in high spirits, misses Pinoy food

Medialdea hospitalized; Duterte in high spirits, misses Pinoy food

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea landed in a hospital in The Hague.
Headlines
fbtw

Freeze Duterte assets? Up to AMLC, says Malacañang

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Malacañang is leaving it up to the Anti-Money Laundering Council to handle matters related to the possible freezing of assets of former president Rodrigo Duterte to provide reparations for the victims of his...
Headlines
fbtw
SC to probe fake news about arrest TRO

SC to probe fake news about arrest TRO

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
The Supreme Court said it will investigate and impose sanctions against individuals who falsely claimed that the court issued...
Headlines
fbtw
SC urged to junk Duterte habeas corpus plea

SC urged to junk Duterte habeas corpus plea

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
The government has urged the Supreme Court  to junk the consolidated habeas corpus petitions filed by the children of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with