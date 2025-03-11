â€˜Long overdueâ€™: Rodrigo Duterte â€˜askedâ€™ for his arrest â€” solons

‘Long overdue’: Rodrigo Duterte ‘asked’ for his arrest — solons

MANILA, Philippines — Minority lawmakers described former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest as “long overdue” and a consequence he “deserves” for a drug war that left thousands dead in extrajudicial killings.

Duterte is now in the custody of the Philippine National Police (PNP) after Prosecutor General Anthony Fadullon served him the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant for crimes against humanity on Tuesday, March 11.

Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Party-list) said that Duterte is even fortunate to be given due process — something he denied to thousands of victims under his “shoot-to-kill” order during the drug war.

“Buti pa nga si Digong, pinagkakaguluhan pa bago makulong. Malayo sa sinapit ng mga biktima ng peke niyang war on drugs at madugong war on dissent,” he said in a statement.

(Lucky for Digong, he is still getting attention even before being jailed. This is far from what his victims endured in his bogus war on drugs and bloody crackdown on dissent.)

Also not mincing words, Rep. Perci Cendaña (Akbayan Party-list) said that Duterte asked for his arrest when he told the ICC to “hurry up.”

“Hurry up, ICC pala, ha? You asked for it, now here it is. Take full responsibility for the thousands of deaths caused by your bloody and morally bankrupt war on drugs,” he said in a statement.

Cendaña was referring to Duterte’s statement during one Quad Comm hearing in November 2024 when he dared the ICC to come to the Philippines and investigate him.

“Wala ka nang kawala. Tama na ang drama. (There's no way out. Enough with the drama.) Time’s up! The day of reckoning has come, and there’s no escape from justice,” the lawmaker said.

Duterte has decried the ICC arrest, insisting he is faultless and the arrest is illegal. This is despite previously — and repetitively — stating in congressional hearings on his drug war that he would “take full responsibility” for its shortcomings.

RELATED: After daring ICC to investigate, Duterte refuses arrest: ‘You will just have to kill me’

‘A glimpse of hope’

Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party-list) added that this development in the ICC’s investigation into the drug war “offers a glimpse of hope” for the families of EJK victims.

“The arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte for crimes against humanity is a crucial step toward achieving justice for the countless victims of his bloody war on drugs, especially the children whose lives were shattered by his brutal policies.

She named several EJK victims — Kian Delos Santos, Joshua Laxamana, Althea Barbon, Myca Ulpina, Angelito Soriano, Jones Segovia, and Sonny Espinosa — children who “should have been in school, dreaming of their futures, instead of being buried in the aftermath of state-sponsored violence.”

“While it cannot bring back the lives lost, Duterte’s arrest is a step toward holding him accountable for the countless human rights abuses committed under his term,” she said.

Human rights groups and the ICC estimate that Duterte’s drug war led to 12,000 to 30,000 extrajudicial killings, while government data places the number at around 6,000.

Marcos urged to ensure swift accountability

Minority lawmakers also called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to bring Duterte to justice without delay for his war on drugs.

“Hindi rin dapat patagalin pa ni Marcos Jr. ang proseso ng pagpapanagot kay Digong (Marcos Jr. should not delay the process of holding Duterte accountable),” Manuel said.

Brosas also stressed the need to ensure the safety of families of EJK victims, especially if they are called to participate in the ICC proceedings.

She added that accountability should not stop with Duterte, urging the prosecution of other key figures involved in implementing the war on drugs.

“[N]ot just to hold Duterte accountable, but also to prosecute other key implementers of his war on drugs, including Vice President Sara Duterte, as well as Bato Dela Rosa and Bong Go, who continue to hold power and even seek re-election in the Senate,” Brosas said.

Calls to rejoin the ICC

Some lawmakers have also expressed their support for the Philippine government to return as a member of the ICC.

Rep. Geraldine Roman (Bataan, 1st District) said at a Tuesday press conference that “it’s about time” for the Marcos Jr. administration to rejoin the ICC.

“I think it's about time bumalik tayo sa ICC at ipakita natin sa buong mundo na itong bansang ito ay gumagalang sa ating mga batas at sa mga international law,” she said.

Duterte withdrew the country from the Rome Statute in March 2019 when the international tribunal launched its preliminary investigation into his war on drugs.

Rep. Gerville “JinkyBitrics” Luistro (Batangas, 2nd District), an administration lawmaker, said in a Tuesday interview with Teleradyo that she personally believes the Philippines should rejoin the ICC to have a “court of last resort.

She previously described the withdrawal as a “devastating decision,” warning that it could give Filipinos the impression that the country does not prioritize human rights protection.

“Kung hindi kayo naniniwala sa mga local courts, at least, bigyan niyo ng chance naman ang ICC. (If you don’t trust the local courts, at least give the ICC a chance.) Look at this as a chance for the former President to air his side,” Roman said, emphasizing the need to give due process time.