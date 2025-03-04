^

Two arrested for posing as Army chief in supplier scam

Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 6:04pm
Two arrested for posing as Army chief in supplier scam
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the change of command ceremony between the incoming commanding general of the Philippine Army, Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, and his predecessor, AFP chief of staff General Romeo Brawner Jr., on August 7, 2023 at the Philippine Army Officers Clubhouse in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig.
(PPA pool photos by Yummie Dingding)

MANILA, Philippines — Law enforcement authorities have arrested two men in Pampanga for impersonating Army Chief Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido and defrauding government suppliers. 

The suspects, Antonio Oreño Cerbito and Ariel Oreño, were apprehended during a joint operation by the Philippine Army and the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) in Barangay Mapalad, Arayat, Pampanga on February 25. 

The pair allegedly masterminded a scam targeting government suppliers by sending fraudulent messages through fake social media accounts pretending to be Galido, according to a statement by the Army chief's public affairs office on Tuesday, March 4. They demanded "representation fees" from project holders and suppliers, exploiting the Army's name for personal gain.

"The Philippine Army has come a long way in professionalizing our ranks. This successful joint operation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the Army," Army Spokesperson Col. Louie G. Dema-ala said.

Both suspects now face multiple charges including illegal usurpation, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and possession of illegal drugs. They will remain in PNP-CIDG custody as the investigation continues.

The Philippines Army has issued a public reminder that no personnel, regardless of rank, is authorized to request monetary payments for any transaction. The organization also does not collect fees from applicants during their recruitment process.

"The arrest of these suspects underscores the Army's zero tolerance for fraud, especially schemes that gravely undermine the integrity of our organization," Dema-ala added. — Cristina Chi

AFP

MILITARY

PHILIPPINE ARMY
