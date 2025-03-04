^

Isabela bridge aftermath: Senate probes 'alarming' rise in bridge failures

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 10:29am
Isabela bridge aftermath: Senate probes 'alarming' rise in bridge failures
Photo shows the collapsed portion of the bridge connecting the towns of Cabagan and Santa Maria in Isabela on February 27, 2025.
Photo from the MDRRMO in Cabagan

MANILA, Philippines — A Senate investigation has been requested over the collapse of several bridges across the country in the past several years, including the bridge that collapsed in Isabela last week.

On March 3, Monday, Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel filed Senate Resolution 1319, which directs the appropriate Senate committee to conduct the probe into “recurring incidents of collapsing bridges in the Philippines” to aid legislation.

Listing six incidents of structural issues involving bridges since 2022, Pimentel wrote that the number has reached an "alarming level."

“These have resulted in fatalities, injuries, and significant economic losses, raising urgent concerns over deficiencies in engineering and design, use of substandard materials, lack of proper oversight, and possible corruption in infrastructure projects,” the resolution states.

The most recent instance mentioned is the Cabagan-Santa Maria Bridge in Isabela, which fell on February 27—just weeks after it opened. The construction of this bridge took more than 10 years and cost the government a staggering P1.2 billion.

Another recent incident cited is the collapse of the Magapi Bridge in Batangas during Severe Tropical Storm Kristine on Oct. 28, 2024.

For Pimentel, the issues are a waste of taxpayers' money.

“Whereas, billions of pesos are spent and years are wasted building these bridges, only for them to collapse in an instant, endangering lives and squandering public funds. Bridges must be built to withstand calamities and heavy use; yet their repeated collapses raise serious concerns,” Pimentel wrote.

He said these incidents underscore the need to review contractors' compliance with engineering standards, design feasibility and maintenance, among others.

Through the probe, accountability will be sought from "all responsible public officials, contractors, and other parties involved, and to assess the adequacy of current infrastructure policies and recommend measures to ensure the safety and reliability of bridge structures nationwide," the senator added.

CABAGAN-SANTA MARIA BRIDGE

ISABELA

KOKO PIMENTEL

SENATE
