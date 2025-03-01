Isabela bridge collapse: Marcos orders probe, says heads will roll

An aerial view shows damaged vehicles on a section of a collapsed bridge in Santa Maria town, Isabela province on February 28, 2025. Authorities said but six people were injured in the incident.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to ensure accountability for the collapse of the newly retrofitted Cabagan-Sta. Maria Bridge in Isabela province.

Malacañang announced on Saturday, March 1 that Marcos has ordered an investigation into the incident, saying that corruption, if found, will not go unpunished.

"If there is any trace of corruption in what happened from 2014 until now, those responsible must be held accountable," Palace Press Office Claire Castro said in Filipino.

What happened. The bridge, which reopened less than a month ago after retrofitting works, partially collapsed Thursday evening, February 27 when a dump truck carrying boulders weighing approximately 102 tons passed over it.

The incident caused injuries to six individuals, including a child, and damaged four vehicles.

Ongoing. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has launched an assessment, with experts from its Bureau of Design and Bureau of Construction as consultants. The bridge, spanning 990 meters with a total project cost of PHP 1.228 billion, was constructed by R.D. Interior Jr. Construction.

Castro noted that local government units are responsible for monitoring the structural integrity of bridges in their areas and coordinating with DPWH when issues arise.

She added that those found negligent or involved in corruption “must face consequences, including imprisonment.”

The DPWH has yet to determine the exact cause of the collapse but noted that the bridge’s design capacity was exceeded by the weight of the dump truck. Investigations are ongoing to assess potential design flaws or other contributing factors. — with reports from the Philippine News Agency and The STAR