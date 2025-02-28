New bridge in Isabela collapses; 6 injured, including a minor severely hurt

A bridge connecting the towns of Cabangan and Santa Maria partially collapsed on the evening of February 27, 2028.

MANILA, Philippines — A newly opened bridge in Isabela collapsed on Thursday evening, February 27, leaving six victims, including a minor who sustained severe injuries, according to authorities.

According to a report from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office - Cabagan, the bridge connecting the towns of Cabagan and Santa Maria partially collapsed at around 8 P.M.

“Naisugod agad ang anim na biktima sa Milagros Albano District Hospital na nagtamo ng mga minor injuries maliban sa isang bata na nagkaroon ng severe injury na agad na dinala sa Cagayan Valley Medical Center,” the Office said in a Facebook post.

(The six victims were rushed to Milagros Albano District Hospital after they incurred minor injuries except for one child who had a severe injury, who was immediately brought to Cagayan Valley Medical Center.)

Four vehicles were caught in the collapse: a truck carrying stones, two sports utility vehicles and a lone motorcycle. Authorities have not yet located the truck driver and the porter.

In an official statement, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said that the truck was carrying an estimated 102 tons of cargo.

“Further analysis on the cause of failure is still on-going and DPWH Region 2 has requested experts from the Bureau of Design and Bureau of Construction in the Central Office to conduct further evaluation and assessment,” the agency said.

The DPWH said that the P1.25 billion bridge construction began in November 2014, and was completed on Feb. 1, 2025.

The bridge spans a total length of 90 meters, with 12 arch bridges.