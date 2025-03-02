^

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE
March 2, 2025 | 10:29am
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
A worker verifies printed ballots which will be used for the May 9 national and local elections, at the National Printing Office in Quezon City, suburban Manila on March 15, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

PNP's anti-kidnapping head relieved over controversial rescue of Chinese boy

17 hours ago
The Philippine National Police chief has relieved the head of the Anti-Kidnapping Group, following public scrutiny over a...
Headlines
PNP probes donations by alleged Chinese spies

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has started its probe on the alleged donations of vehicles to two police units by Chinese nationals...
Headlines
PCO appointees ordered to tender courtesy resignations

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
All appointees in agencies, offices and bureaus under the Presidential Communications Office were ordered to submit their...
Headlines
How China firms almost gained foothold in Subic

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
At least two giant Chinese firms almost took control of the former Hanjin Shipyard in Subic Bay in 2017 had it not been for the Duterte administration’s discreet maneuvering to have a US-based company co-founded...
Headlines
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
It takes extraordinary courage to stand firm and tell police officers – repeatedly – that they violated a highly publicized traffic rule.
Headlines
DICT wants telcos to retire 2G technology

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
With 2G technologies providing a venue for scammers, the Department of Information and Communications Technology wants telecommunications...
Headlines
Lacson suggests reverse EDSA busway to prevent illegal entry

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
Returning senatorial candidate Panfilo Lacson has pitched the idea to reverse the direction of the EDSA busway to prevent...
Headlines
Pimentel disappointed over VP Sara impeachment trial delay

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III criticized the proposed timetable for Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment...
Headlines
Palace blames previous government for gray list woes

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday expressed optimism that President Marcos can clean up what it called the “mess” left behind by the Rodrigo Duterte administration, which it blamed for the Philippines’...
Headlines
