LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

February 12, 2025 | 8:05am
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Commission on Elections Chairperson George Erwin Garcia and National Printing Office (NPO) Director Revsee Escobedo spearhead the resumption of ballot printing for the upcoming midterm election at the NPO office on Jan. 27, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 65 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

P12.2 billion disallowed DepEd funds eyed as evidence vs VP

By Delon Porcalla | 8 hours ago
Some P12.2 billion worth of questionable transactions in the Department of Education (DepEd) flagged by the Commission on...
Gaita Fores, chef, restaurateur dies in Hong Kong

By Millet M. Mananquil | 8 hours ago
“After Morocco and Madrid, what a way to come home,” Margarita “Gaita” Fores wrote on her Instagram...
President Marcos campaigns for admin Senate bets

By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
The usually diplomatic President Marcos was in fighting mode during the kickoff rally of the Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas...
Conflicting rules on Sara impeachment may reach SC, warns Sotto
By Jean Mangaluz | 14 hours ago
The rules surrounding Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment case can be elevated to the Supreme Court due to conflicting...
Tulfo brods still leading OCTA poll

By Janvic Mateo | 8 hours ago
Two brothers of Sen. Raffy Tulfo are leading the latest pre-election survey conducted by the OCTA Research group.
Stronger public-private collab urged to protect children online

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 8 hours ago
In celebration of Safer Internet Day, leading telecommunications company Globe Telecom Inc. has called for stronger collaboration...
Senator supports DICT, DOST decision not to ban DeepSeek

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 8 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said the Philippines will be in a stronger position to drive economic growth and development by harnessing advancements in technology, such as those offered by DeepSeek and other AI chat...
Marcos&rsquo; senatorial slate kicks off campaign in Ilocos Norte

By Jean Mangaluz | 13 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s senatorial bets officially kicked off their campaign rallies...
Chef Margarita For&eacute;s, Filipino culinary icon, passes away at 65

14 hours ago
Pioneering Filipino chef and restaurateur Margarita Forés, founder of CIBO and known for being among Asia's best, has...
PAGASA: LPA outside PAR has 'medium' chance of becoming tropical depression

14 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA is currently monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility that...
