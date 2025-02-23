Faithful urged to pray for Pope Francis as his condition worsens

Catholic faithful attend holy hour for the healing of Pope Francis as his portrait is displayed on a video screen at Manila Cathedral on February 21, 2025. Pope Francis marked a week in hospital with pneumonia, as speculation grew over the 88-year-old's ability to continue leading the Catholic Church.

MANILA, Philippines — The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has urged the faithful to continue praying for Pope Francis as the Vatican reported a worsening of his condition.

In a statement, the CBCP made the appeal following the Vatican’s report that the pontiff remained in "critical" condition.

“Let’s continue to pray for Pope Francis,” the CBCP said.

On Sunday, February 23 (Manila time), the Vatican said Pope Francis’ condition "continues to be critical" after experiencing a respiratory attack that required high-flow oxygen and blood transfusions.

“The Holy Father's condition continues to be critical, therefore, as explained yesterday, the pope is not out of danger," the Vatican said.

The Holy See added that daily blood tests "showed thrombocytopenia, associated with anemia, which required the administration of blood transfusions.”

"The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair even if he was suffering more than yesterday. At the moment the prognosis is reserved,” the Vatican said.

After struggling with breathing for several days, the pope was hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs.

Following reports of the pope's health, Catholics across the world has been praying for him.

The Manila Archdiocese on February 21 has conducted a prayer hour for Francis. Bishops across the Philippines also asked for prayers for the pontiff.