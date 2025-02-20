Bishops urge faithful to pray for Pope Francisâ€™ recovery

Bishops urge faithful to pray for Pope Francis’ recovery

MANILA, Philippines — Several bishops have called on the faithful to pray for the healing of Pope Francis, who has been diagnosed with double pneumonia.

In separate statements, several bishops in the Philippines urged the public to pray for the pontiff’s recovery.

“In union with the whole Church, let us pray fervently for the healing of our Holy Father, Pope Francis. Archbishop Charles John Brown, the Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, has made an appeal to pray for the speedy recovery of the Holy Father as well as for all the doctors and nurses who are taking care of him,” Advincula said in a statement on Wednesday, February 19.

“In response to this call, I would like to request our parishes and communities to organize community prayers for the intention of Pope Francis, like gathering our people for a Holy Hour for the Healing of the Sick, especially of the Pope. Let us likewise offer our personal and family prayers for this intention,” he added.

The Archdiocese of Manila will also conduct a “holy hour for the healing of Pope Francis” at the Manila Cathedral at 5 p.m. on February 21.

“Parishes and communities are encouraged to gather the faithful for this intention through Masses, Holy Hour, and other community prayers,” a statement from the Manila Archdiocese read.

Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David also called for prayers for the pontiff’s healing.

“May I ask for your prayers for his healing and recovery during this challenging time,” David said.

Meanwhile, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma also asked the faithful to include the pope in their prayers, saying that “the Lord, in His kindness, will bring him back to health.”

"On behalf of the Archdiocese of Cebu, I would like to solicit and ask for your fervent prayers for our Holy Father who we know is sick. In God's love, we pray for his healing. We know how much he means to us, and how much he loves us. In this prayer of healing, may he recover to good health, that he may continue to serve in the same zeal and charity for all of us,” Palma said in a statement.

The Vatican said on Tuesday, February 18, that Pope Francis has been diagnosed with early-stage double pneumonia.

He was admitted to Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Italy for bronchitis treatment on Friday, February 14.

Doctors later adjusted the treatment for the pope after identifying a polymicrobial respiratory infection.

As of February 19, the Vatican said that the pope is in a stable condition and his blood exams show slight improvement.

He also received a visit from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Pope Francis, also known as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who has been the Supreme Pontiff since 2013, has faced several health issues, including influenza and lung infections in recent years.

In his youth, he developed pleurisy, which led to the removal of part of one lung. Additionally, in 2021, he was hospitalized for colon surgery. — with reports from Agence France Presse