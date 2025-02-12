Philippines, US, Canada conduct joint sail in the West Philippine Sea

P-8A Poseidon flies over the BRP Jose Rizal (FF150), USS Benfold (DDG65), HMAS Hobart (DDG39), and JS Akizuki (DD115) during the 6th MMCA held in the West Philippine Sea, Feb. 5, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Naval and air forces from the Philippines, United States, and Canada patrolled together in the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday, February 12, marking the seventh such joint maritime activity since last year to boost regional security cooperation.

The ongoing patrol, conducted in the waters off Northern Luzon, focuses on strengthening the three nations' ability to work together at sea and in the air, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said in a statement.

"The activity will be conducted in a manner consistent with international law and with due regard for the safety of navigation, and the rights and interests of other States," AFP Chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said in a statement prior to the conduct of the patrol.

This latest multilateral maritime cooperative activity (MMCA) reinforces the three countries' shared goal of maintaining open and free access to Indo-Pacific waters, while ensuring respect for international maritime laws under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, said Brawner.

Military officials kept operational details private, with AFP Public Affairs Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad declining to name the ships and aircraft involved for security reasons.

The three-nation maritime exercise follows a series of similar activities that first began in April.

Since then, the three allied forces have conducted joint maritime exercises in June, August, September, and December last year, with the most recent one held on February 5.

The sixth MMCA on February 5 involved the Philippines, the US, Japan and Australia. China warships were seen observing the activity at a distance but did not interfere.

