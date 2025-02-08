^

President Marcos names new envoys, government officials

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
February 8, 2025 | 12:00am
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on June 10, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has appointed four new ambassadors and several officials in various government agencies, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced on Friday.

Among the newly appointed envoys are Christopher Montero, who has been named ambassador to Indonesia, and Elizabeth Te, who has been designated ambassador to Laos.

Roberto Manalo was named non-resident ambassador to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan. This is in addition to his current role as ambassador to Iran, with concurrent jurisdiction over Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Marcos also designated Domingo Nolasco as non-resident ambassador to Estonia, in addition to his existing position as ambassador to Finland.

Meanwhile, the President has appointed Warren Miclat as undersecretary and Lennard Constantine Serrano as assistant secretary of the Department of Labor and Employment.

Other newly appointed officials include Desiderio Apag III, who has been named commissioner at the Commission on Higher Education, and Oscar Valenzuela, who will serve as chairman and permanent member of the Dangerous Drugs Board.

The President also installed Josef Angelo Martires as undersecretary of the Department of Agrarian Reform and Carmela Oracion as assistant secretary of the Department of Education.

Meanwhile, Brian Mey Tomas was named assistant secretary at the Department of the Interior and Local Government while Engelbert Josef Chua was appointed assistant secretary at the Department of Trade and Industry.

The President designated Jorjette Aquino as undersecretary of the PCO and appointed Pericles Dakay as chairman of the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board.

Marcos named Ma. Jozzenne Claire Beltran-Carandang, Maria Dionesia Rivera-Guillermo and Pia Zobel San Diego as deputy director generals at the Government Procurement Policy Board-Technical Support Office under the Department of Budget and Management.

The names of the newly appointed officials were posted on the PCO’s official Facebook page.

