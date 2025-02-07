If VP Sara Duterte resigns, what happens to the impeachment? Experts weigh in.

Vice President Sara Duterte holds a press conference at the Office of the Vice President in Mandaluyong City on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, days after the House of Representatives moved to impeach her.

MANILA, Philippines — Although Vice President Sara Duterte said on Friday, February 7, that she has not discussed resignation plans with her lawyers, what would happen to the impeachment trial if she steps down?

Lawyers hold differing views on whether the impeachment trial can proceed if Duterte resigns. For lawyer and constitutional law lecturer Antonio “Tony” La Viña, the trial can still move forward even if she steps down.

“Yes, impeachment proceedings can still proceed even if Vice President Sara Duterte resigns from office,” he said in a Facebook post on Thursday, February 6.

Since the articles of impeachment — outlining the allegations and grounds for removal — have already been transmitted to the Senate, La Viña said Congress can decide whether to continue proceedings even if Duterte is no longer in office.

However, he explained that the process could become “moot and academic,” meaning irrelevant, if she resigns before a conviction, as “there would be no need to remove someone who is no longer in office.”

The only penalties the Senate impeachment court can impose, requiring a two-thirds vote, are removal from office and disqualification from running again.

“But the officer can still be convicted by the impeachment court and a penalty of disqualification to hold public office may still be imposed against the official,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio believes the impeachment trial would no longer proceed if Duterte resigns before a conviction.

“So I think they will just dismiss the impeachment complaint because she's no longer in office,” he said in an interview with ONE News.

He also noted that resigning before a “judgment of conviction” would allow Duterte to run again in the 2028 elections.

If the Senate proceeds with the trial, Carpio said Duterte could challenge its jurisdiction before the Supreme Court, which would then decide whether Congress can still act on the case.

“Well, if the Senate will continue, she will go to the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court will have to decide because that's a case of first impression,” he said.

Alternative ways to disqualify an official

However, both La Viña and Carpio emphasized that impeachment is not the only means by which a public official can be barred from holding office.

“They can file a criminal case because that's separate. In the criminal case, if she is found guilty, there will be a prohibition of office,” Carpio said.

“Not in the impeachment case, but if there's a criminal case, there's a perpetual disqualification also if she's convicted,” he added.

If the Senate acquits Duterte or she resigns before a conviction, a criminal case may still be filed against her based on the same allegations.

The House of Representatives impeached Duterte on Wednesday, February 5, with 215 lawmakers endorsing the fourth complaint on the day it was filed.

The complaint accuses her of bribery and murder, as well as graft and corruption — offenses that could also warrant criminal charges. However, the penalties would depend on the legal basis cited by the complainant when filing the case.

Under the Revised Penal Code, a public official convicted of direct bribery faces special temporary disqualification, barring them from voting and holding public office for a set period.

Meanwhile, Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, imposes perpetual disqualification from public office upon conviction. This means the official would be permanently prohibited from running for any position.

This is the same special law cited by complainants in the fourth impeachment complaint to justify bribery as a ground for impeachment. If a criminal case is filed, should she resign, Duterte’s case will be handled by the Sandiganbayan.

Duterte is the first vice president in the country to be impeached, but the Senate has yet to convene the impeachment court, opting to take it up when Congress resumes on June 2.

With limited time left in the 19th Congress due to the midterm elections, the impeachment case may ultimately be decided by the next Congress.