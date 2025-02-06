^

The allegations against VP Sara Duterte in impeachment proceedings

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
February 6, 2025 | 7:30am
The allegations against VP Sara Duterte in impeachment proceedings
Vice President Sara Duterte attends her office's first budget hearing with the House appropriations committee on August 28, 2024.
House of Representatives / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives impeached Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday, February 5, after 215 lawmakers backed the fourth impeachment complaint against her. But what are the allegations, and what evidence do they rely on?

The fourth impeachment complaint, filed and endorsed on the same day, outlined seven articles of impeachment, citing culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption, and other high crimes, including bribery and conspiracy to commit murder.

1. Death threats

The complaint first pointed to Duterte’s death threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez. She allegedly claimed in November 2024 that she had already ordered someone to kill them in case of her death.

This remark came as her chief of staff, Zuleika Lopez, was detained by the lower chamber for contempt during a congressional probe into the alleged misuse of her office’s confidential and intelligence funds.

Lawmakers also referenced an October 2024 press conference where Duterte publicly stated she had expressed a desire to behead Marcos at an event.

“The absolute atrocity of these words cannot be mollified by the convenient excuse that these are mere threats akin to warnings. They tantamount to high crimes, and/or betrayal of public trust, and/or culpable violations of the 1987 Constitution,” the complaint read. 

RELATED: 'Drag me to hell': Sara Duterte gets personal in fiery tell-all vs Marcos 

2. Alleged confidential fund misuse

The second article of impeachment accused Duterte of misusing confidential funds, amounting to at least P254.898 million in alleged “ghost expenses.”

The House good government committee earlier investigated the P500 million spent by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and P112.5 million by the Department of Education (DepEd) in 2022 and 2023.

Lawmakers flagged discrepancies in the acknowledgment receipts used to justify the spending. The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) verified that many of the listed recipients had no birth, marriage or death records.

The complaint also cited that special disbursing officers of the OVP and DepEd admitted in a congressional hearing that they were not the ones who personally delivered the payments. Instead, security officers handled the funds upon Duterte’s instructions.

Another questionable transaction was the P125 million in confidential funds spent within 11 days in December 2022, including P73 million later disallowed by the Commission on Audit (COA).

RELATED: DepEd, OVP disbursing officers: 'Security officers' handled confidential funds

3. Cash envelopes? 

The third article of impeachment accused Duterte of bribing former high-ranking DepEd officials by allegedly distributing cash envelopes containing tens of thousands of pesos.

Former DepEd procurement head Gloria Mercado testified before the House panel that she received P50,000 in cash every month for nine months. Two other officials, former bids and awards committee chair and chief accountant, also said they received cash envelopes.  

The complaint also cited the Philippine Army’s admission that it had not received payment for DepEd’s “youth leadership summits,” contradicting DepEd’s claim that funds were allocated for the program.

4. Unexplained wealth

The fourth article of impeachment accused Duterte of amassing “hidden wealth” amounting to P2 billion, which was allegedly unexplained in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) filed from 2013 to 2016.

The complaint also stated how the growth in her net worth is allegedly disproportionate to her salary as a public official. 

5. Davao Death Squad, drug war killings

The fifth article linked Duterte to extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration’s war on drugs, including the notorious Davao Death Squad (DDS), which is being investigated by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Duterte was the mayor of Davao City prior to being elected as vice president in 2022. 

6. Inciting sedition, political turmoil

The sixth article accused Duterte of deliberately sowing division and discord within the government, alleging that she incited people to sedition and rebellion.

The complaint said she “repeatedly and maliciously caused political turmoil and instability by sowing division and discord within the government.” 

7. Abuse of power

The seventh and final article claimed that Duterte’s conduct as vice president displayed “gross faithlessness against trust and tyrannical abuse of power.”

What happens next?

With the House voting to impeach Duterte, the case now moves to the Senate for trial.

For a conviction and removal from office, at least two-thirds of the 24-member Senate — equivalent to 16 senators — must vote in favor.

If the Senate acquits Duterte, Congress will have to wait one year before initiating another impeachment proceeding against her.

CONFIDENTIAL FUNDS

IMPEACHMENT

SARA DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
