^

Headlines

US aid freeze, WHO withdrawal won't disrupt health services in PH, says DOH

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 30, 2025 | 7:20pm
US aid freeze, WHO withdrawal won't disrupt health services in PH, says DOH
This undated file photo shows a hospital in Metro Manila.
KJ Rosales / File

MANILA, Philippines — After United States President Donald Trump ordered a three-month suspension of financial aid to other countries for program review, the Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) assured that health services in the country would remain unaffected.

In a statement on Thursday, January 30, the DOH emphasized that the Philippines is engaging in multilateral arrangements with various countries — not just the US — to support and strengthen local health systems in line with universal health care goals.

"The delivery of health services by DOH and the expansion of PhilHealth (Philippine Health Insurance Corp.) benefit packages continues unimpeded," the agency said.

Trump also signed an executive order on his first day in office to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization (WHO), despite the country being the largest financier of its programs.

According to WHO’s financial records, the US contributes 14.53% of the global agency’s funds, amounting to $678.4 million (P39.59 billion). The US is one of WHO's largest backers, funding health initiatives around the world. In Southeast Asia alone, $31 million (P1.8 billion) has been distributed.

WHO expressed dismay over Trump’s decision, urging the newly elected president to reconsider his move. The agency has led global responses to health emergencies, including the COVID-19 pandemic and mpox, and funded programs to increase healthcare access.

Alongside the withdrawal from WHO, the freeze on US aid programs also affects billions of dollars allocated annually for life-saving humanitarian assistance worldwide.

On January 29, the US government clarified that a temporary exception has been made for critical programs providing medicine, food and shelter during the review period. 

However, the exemption specifically excludes foreign aid for activities related to abortion, family planning, gender or diversity programs, transgender surgeries and other non-life-saving assistance.

Concerns over funding for HIV testing and treatment

Reports of workers from humanitarian operations receiving “stop work” orders due to the freeze in foreign aid from the US have circulated, where some organizations have to suspend operations. 

In the Philippines, LoveYourself Inc., known for its HIV testing and treatment clinics, as well as TransHealth, said that the "stop work" order impacts other initiatives and campaigns aimed at scaling up life-saving services. 

However, they assured in a statement on January 29 that their core services will continue. LoveYourself urged the Philippine government to “step up” and collaborate with civil society organizations to “fill the gaps left by international funding uncertainties.” 

The SAIL Clinics, also providing antiretroviral medications for HIV patients, oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and rapid test kits, reassured its clients on Thursday that these services are still available through the DOH and are covered by PhilHealth.

UNITED STATES

US AID

US AID TO PHILIPPINES

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lawmaker seeks &lsquo;ethical AI guidelines&rsquo; for tech-driven learning

Lawmaker seeks ‘ethical AI guidelines’ for tech-driven learning

By Delon Porcalla | 21 hours ago
A senior administration lawmaker at the House of Representatives yesterday called on the Department of Educationto establish...
Headlines
fbtw
House of Representatives to seek P200 daily minimum wage hike

House of Representatives to seek P200 daily minimum wage hike

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
In a statement, the House Speaker said that the proposed wage hike legislation will address the “urgent need for economic...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel endorses P200 wage hike for private sector workers

House panel endorses P200 wage hike for private sector workers

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
A bill proposing a P200 daily wage increase for private sector employees is scheduled for second reading at the House of...
Headlines
fbtw
Excavation of Philippines longest tunnel road done by Q2

Excavation of Philippines longest tunnel road done by Q2

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways expects to finish the excavation works of what would become the longest tunnel...
Headlines
fbtw
13 Senate bets within winning margin &ndash; SWS

13 Senate bets within winning margin – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 21 hours ago
Thirteen candidates, mostly from the administration slate, have statistical chances of winning the Senate race if the elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House bill reducing PhilHealth premium rate to 3.5% clears 2nd reading

House bill reducing PhilHealth premium rate to 3.5% clears 2nd reading

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
The House of Representatives passed on second reading a bill amending the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act to lower the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos wants to meet with Trump to discuss defense, foreign aid freeze

Marcos wants to meet with Trump to discuss defense, foreign aid freeze

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is planning to meet with United States President Joe Biden to discuss a variety of issues,...
Headlines
fbtw
New EDCA fuel storage facility built in Cebu

New EDCA fuel storage facility built in Cebu

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
A new military fuel storage facility funded by the United States opened Thursday, January 30 at a Philippine air base in Cebu,...
Headlines
fbtw
Why is Philippine inflation still high? NEDA explains

Why is Philippine inflation still high? NEDA explains

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
As a result, many Filipinos continue to question: why is inflation so aggressive? The National Economic Development Authority...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with