US aid freeze, WHO withdrawal won't disrupt health services in PH, says DOH

MANILA, Philippines — After United States President Donald Trump ordered a three-month suspension of financial aid to other countries for program review, the Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) assured that health services in the country would remain unaffected.

In a statement on Thursday, January 30, the DOH emphasized that the Philippines is engaging in multilateral arrangements with various countries — not just the US — to support and strengthen local health systems in line with universal health care goals.

"The delivery of health services by DOH and the expansion of PhilHealth (Philippine Health Insurance Corp.) benefit packages continues unimpeded," the agency said.

Trump also signed an executive order on his first day in office to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization (WHO), despite the country being the largest financier of its programs.

According to WHO’s financial records, the US contributes 14.53% of the global agency’s funds, amounting to $678.4 million (P39.59 billion). The US is one of WHO's largest backers, funding health initiatives around the world. In Southeast Asia alone, $31 million (P1.8 billion) has been distributed.

WHO expressed dismay over Trump’s decision, urging the newly elected president to reconsider his move. The agency has led global responses to health emergencies, including the COVID-19 pandemic and mpox, and funded programs to increase healthcare access.

Alongside the withdrawal from WHO, the freeze on US aid programs also affects billions of dollars allocated annually for life-saving humanitarian assistance worldwide.

On January 29, the US government clarified that a temporary exception has been made for critical programs providing medicine, food and shelter during the review period.

However, the exemption specifically excludes foreign aid for activities related to abortion, family planning, gender or diversity programs, transgender surgeries and other non-life-saving assistance.

Concerns over funding for HIV testing and treatment

Reports of workers from humanitarian operations receiving “stop work” orders due to the freeze in foreign aid from the US have circulated, where some organizations have to suspend operations.

In the Philippines, LoveYourself Inc., known for its HIV testing and treatment clinics, as well as TransHealth, said that the "stop work" order impacts other initiatives and campaigns aimed at scaling up life-saving services.

However, they assured in a statement on January 29 that their core services will continue. LoveYourself urged the Philippine government to “step up” and collaborate with civil society organizations to “fill the gaps left by international funding uncertainties.”

The SAIL Clinics, also providing antiretroviral medications for HIV patients, oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and rapid test kits, reassured its clients on Thursday that these services are still available through the DOH and are covered by PhilHealth.