^

Headlines

DILG chief: Reward system may have driven criminal enterprise in PNP

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 13, 2025 | 5:55pm
DILG chief: Reward system may have driven criminal enterprise in PNP
Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla (left) and Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla (right) conduct a press briefing with other officials in Malacañan Palace on January 13, 2025.
Jean Mangaluz / Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — The reward system implemented in the Philippine National Police (PNP) may have kickstarted a criminal enterprise within the agency, according to Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Monday, January 13. 

In a press briefing in Malacañan Palace, authorities bared plans to reevaluate and possibly withdraw the case of  Sgt. Rodolfo Mayo and a certain Ney Atadero, as these cases may be filed based on false allegations. 

“There appears to be a grand conspiracy to conceal a criminal enterprise within the PNP. It must be inherent in the institution that with the responsibility of being an officer of the law comes with the power alone does not make you impervious the prosecution,” Remulla said. 

The DILG chief said that in the case of Mayo, cops on all levels were involved. 

He said the anomalies from the case suggest the existence of a “grand conspiracy."

The running theory of authorities is that it became standard practice for several PNP officers to have a drug haul, where only a small portion is turned in, while the rest is hidden in a warehouse. 

The practice stems from the year that former president Rodrigo Duterte assumed power in office and began his bloody war on drugs. 

“It is our theory, but not proven na dahil sa reward system na ginawa ng instituted by the PNP in 2016 started, ang drug haul ay hindi nire-report at tuwing may—dahil may reward, kukuha sila ng tingi, ilalagay doon, may reward, may accomplishment. So, doon nagkaroon ng bodega, kuha, arrest, reward, promotion. Parang ganoon ang naging sistema nila,” Remulla said. 

(It is our theory, but not proven na because of the reward system that was instituted by the PNP started in 2016, the drug haul was not reported during—because there  is a reward, they will get a portion, they will put it in, there is a reward, there is an accomplishment. So there is a bodega. They get, and then arrest, and then there is a promotion. Their system became like that.)  

The reward system was initially exposed by former police colonel Royina Garma in the House of Representatives’ Quad Committee probe into the war on drugs. 

What happened before 

Mayo was the central cop tagged in the 2022 seizure of 1.5 tons of shabu worth P10.15 billion. The case unraveled to suggest a coverup within the PNP involving high-ranking police officials. 

Napolcom Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer Ricardo Bernabe III recounted the previous findings. 

In Tondo, Mayo was caught on CCTV carrying what appeared to be shabu on Oct. 8, 2022. On the same day, several members of the Special Operating Unit Region IV-A (SOU4A) of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group led by team leader Capt. Jonathan Sosongco conducted an illegal drug raid in Bambang St., Tondo, Manila, leading to Mayo’s arrest. 

However, the raid and arrest were neither reported, nor documented. 

The SOU4A, with Mayo in custody, then proceeded to the Wealth and Personal Development (WPD) Lending office, which Mayo owned, for what appeared to be a follow-up operation. There, they uncovered a massive stash of shabu.

Several officers were seen misappropriating large quantities of shabu from the WPD Lending Office. 

From the incident, there were reports of  “a large and unprecedented drug haul”, prompting high-ranking officials of the PNP to go to where the drugs were found. At this point, no official declarations of arrest or anti-illegal drug operations were made. 

“The first part of the coverup, therefore, pertains to the decision to exclude Sgt. Mayo from the report and inventory of the anti-illegal drugs operation at the WPD Lending office, and instead, implicate his employee, Ney Atadero. This false narrative was used by the operatives in official documents,” Bernabe said. 

Pinning the drug bust on Atadero was supposedly done to absolve Mayo and cover the irregularities from his arrest. Mayo was also released from police custody. 

“On December 13 and 19, 2024 and January 6 and 9, 2025, the Napolcom En Banc resolved all the remaining cases covering 99 summary dismissal cases involving 56 respondents. As resolved by the Napolcom En Banc, 21 respondents were dismissed from the service; 16 respondents were demoted in rank; four respondents were suspended for six months and 12 respondents’ cases were dismissed. With respect to the three respondents who are presidential appointees, our recommendation for dismissal from the service shall be subject to the confirmation by the Office of the President,” Bernabe said. 

Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon said this prompted the Department of Justice to reassess the case against Mayo and Atendero.

However, Fadullon added that 30 police officers, including those with the rank of Police Lieutenant Colonel and Police Brigadier General, are facing possible charges over the alleged cover-up.

Retired police chief Rodolfo Santos Azurin Jr., who was the head of the PNP at the time, is not included in the case. Azurin had been one of the last high-ranking officials to clear Mayo’s release.  

However, Remulla has not closed the possibility of other officials being included in the case buildup. 

JONVIC REMULLA

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chavit Singson backs out of Senate race
play

Chavit Singson backs out of Senate race

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Former Ilocos Sur governor Chavit Singson said he is withdrawing his candidacy for senator in the upcoming 2025 national and...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress to tackle Sara impeach raps

Congress to tackle Sara impeach raps

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Senators and members of the House of Representatives comprising the country’s bicameral Congress will resume session...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI wraps up probe into VP Sara Duterte's death threats vs Marcos
play

NBI wraps up probe into VP Sara Duterte's death threats vs Marcos

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has concluded its investigation into Vice President Sara Duterte’s alleged death...
Headlines
fbtw
150 Filipinos displaced by Los Angeles wildfires &mdash; DFA

150 Filipinos displaced by Los Angeles wildfires — DFA

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
Around 150 Filipinos have been displaced by the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires and are currently staying in evacuation...
Headlines
fbtw
Vico Sotto: Most public servants want clean government

Vico Sotto: Most public servants want clean government

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, one of the youngest local government executives in the Philippines, highlighted his administration’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Biden &lsquo;optimistic&rsquo; that Trump will continue trilateral partnership with Japan, Philippines

Biden ‘optimistic’ that Trump will continue trilateral partnership with Japan, Philippines

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
United States President Joe Biden is “optimistic” that president-elect Donald Trump will continue their country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel prices up nearly P1 per liter for 2nd straight week

Fuel prices up nearly P1 per liter for 2nd straight week

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Motorists should brace for another fuel price hike, with gasoline and kerosene prices set to increase by nearly P1 per liter...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos&rsquo; trilateral call with Biden, Ishiba reset

Marcos’ trilateral call with Biden, Ishiba reset

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
The trilateral phone call between President Marcos, outgoing US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba...
Headlines
fbtw
Biggest show of Lunas, Hidalgos, Amorsolos goes to Iloilo

Biggest show of Lunas, Hidalgos, Amorsolos goes to Iloilo

By Lisa Guerrero Nakpil | 18 hours ago
The biggest exhibition of priceless Luna, Hidalgo and Amorsolo masterpieces, the first-ever outside of Metro Manila, opened...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with