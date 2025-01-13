Chavit Singson backs out of Senate race

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ilocos Sur governor Chavit Singson said he is withdrawing his candidacy for senator in the upcoming 2025 national and local elections.

In a speech before his supporters on Sunday evening, 83-year-old Singson said that he is not pursuing his Senate bid, citing health concerns.

“Matapos ang mahabang pag-iisip, ang desisyon ko po, hindi na po ako tutuloy sa aking kandidatura sa Senado (After much deliberation, my decision is that I will no longer proceed with my candidacy for the Senate),” Singson said.

“Hindi po biro ang pagkampanya, lalo na ang isang trabaho ng isang senador... Ayokong ipilit kung ang aking kalusugan ang maaaring magdusa (Campaigning is no easy task, especially the responsibilities of a senator... I don’t want to force it if my health might suffer.),” he added.

He also mentioned that he was recently hospitalized due to pneumonia.

"Sa totoo lang, tumakas na lang ako sa ospital dahil ayaw nila akong palabasin. Bagamat nagamot nila ang pneumonia, kailangan ko raw ng mahabang panahon ng pahinga (To be honest, I had to sneak out of the hospital because they wouldn’t let me leave. Although they treated my pneumonia, they said I still need a long period of rest),” he said.

In the ballot face released by the Commission on Elections on January 5, Singson was number 58 in the ballot.

He file his certificate of candidacy on October 7.