^

Headlines

Immigration to file raps vs persons harboring aliens following POGO ban

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 8, 2025 | 4:45pm
Immigration to file raps vs persons harboring aliens following POGO ban
A raided POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga on June 24, 2024.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Criminal charges will be filed against individuals who give safe haven to aliens not lawfully entitled to reside in the Philippines, the Bureau of Immigration said. 

This will be implemented following the enforcement of the ban on all operations of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs). POGOs were previously known to employ foreign nationals.

“Pursuant to Commonwealth Act No. 613, as amended, in relation to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s pronouncement banning all POGOS and Executive No. 74 series of 2024, the Bureau will file appropriate criminal charges against any person who will conceal, harbor, employ, or give comfort to any alien not lawfully entitled to reside in the Philippines,” the bureau’s statement read.

“The public is hereby encouraged to report any relevant information about illegal aliens in the country through our official social media accounts, email addresses and hotlines,” it added.

Last month, Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said around 33,000 foreign workers were registered to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

The Immigration chief said that 23,000 to 24,000 had voluntarily departed.

The crackdown on POGOs, which began on October 15 with the downgrading of working visas for foreign POGO workers, culminated in the formal cancellation of the remaining POGOs' licenses on December 15.

This is in response to Marcos’ initially declaring a ban on POGOs during his third State of the Nation Address last July, citing alleged unlawful activities that were the subject of congressional inquiries. 

In November, Marcos issued Executive Order No. 74, extending the ban on POGOs and internet gaming licenses to include illegal offshore gaming activities, new applications, renewals and cessation of operations.

BI

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

PHILIPPINE OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATOR

POGO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lawmaker condemns intensifying harassment amid impeachment moves vs VP

Lawmaker condemns intensifying harassment amid impeachment moves vs VP

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro condemned yesterday what she said were increasing death threats...
Headlines
fbtw
Critics hit for linking Sara&rsquo;s removal from NSC to politics

Critics hit for linking Sara’s removal from NSC to politics

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday lashed back at critics who linked to politics and martial law the removal of administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Solons seek 'more time' to endorse impeachment complaint vs VP Sara

Solons seek 'more time' to endorse impeachment complaint vs VP Sara

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
House lawmakers asked for “more time” to evaluate their potential endorsement of an impeachment complaint against...
Headlines
fbtw
Report: China hackers steal Palace, Philippine military data

Report: China hackers steal Palace, Philippine military data

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Cyberattacks have not compromised current data, the Department of Information and Communications Technology said yesterday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Inflation to remain &lsquo;very low&rsquo;

Palace: Inflation to remain ‘very low’

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Inflation is likely to remain “very low” this year, Malacañang said on Tuesday, vowing to enforce tougher...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Self-rated poverty highest in 21 years; 63% of Pinoy households say they&rsquo;re poor

Self-rated poverty highest in 21 years; 63% of Pinoy households say they’re poor

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 hour ago
The number of Filipinos who deem themselves poor and food-poor is at its highest in two decades, said the Social Weather Stations...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd targets 15,000 new classrooms by 2027 via PPP

DepEd targets 15,000 new classrooms by 2027 via PPP

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
The Department of Education will turn to private-sector partnerships to build 15,000 new classrooms by 2027 — its...
Headlines
fbtw
Explainer: How hackers are parading as legitimate telcos, companies

Explainer: How hackers are parading as legitimate telcos, companies

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Have you ever received a text from your bank saying that you should go to a link? Their caller ID seems legitimate but think...
Headlines
fbtw
1.66 million Filipinos unemployed in November 2024 &mdash; PSA

1.66 million Filipinos unemployed in November 2024 — PSA

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority on Wednesday, January 8, said there are 1.66 million Filipinos who were unemployed in...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with