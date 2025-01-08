Immigration to file raps vs persons harboring aliens following POGO ban

MANILA, Philippines — Criminal charges will be filed against individuals who give safe haven to aliens not lawfully entitled to reside in the Philippines, the Bureau of Immigration said.

This will be implemented following the enforcement of the ban on all operations of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs). POGOs were previously known to employ foreign nationals.

“Pursuant to Commonwealth Act No. 613, as amended, in relation to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s pronouncement banning all POGOS and Executive No. 74 series of 2024, the Bureau will file appropriate criminal charges against any person who will conceal, harbor, employ, or give comfort to any alien not lawfully entitled to reside in the Philippines,” the bureau’s statement read.

“The public is hereby encouraged to report any relevant information about illegal aliens in the country through our official social media accounts, email addresses and hotlines,” it added.

Last month, Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said around 33,000 foreign workers were registered to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

The Immigration chief said that 23,000 to 24,000 had voluntarily departed.

The crackdown on POGOs, which began on October 15 with the downgrading of working visas for foreign POGO workers, culminated in the formal cancellation of the remaining POGOs' licenses on December 15.

This is in response to Marcos’ initially declaring a ban on POGOs during his third State of the Nation Address last July, citing alleged unlawful activities that were the subject of congressional inquiries.

In November, Marcos issued Executive Order No. 74, extending the ban on POGOs and internet gaming licenses to include illegal offshore gaming activities, new applications, renewals and cessation of operations.