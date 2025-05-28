BuCor to build temporary residences for inmates about to be released

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) is set to establish facilities that will serve as temporary residences for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) who are awaiting release and whose settlement arrangements are still pending.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 28, BuCor said that Corrections Director Gregorio Catapang Jr. has ordered all operating prisons and penal farms nationwide to set up "halfway houses" across the country. These facilities aim to provide the support and resources necessary for the successful reintegration of PDLs into society.

According to the bureau, the halfway houses will function as temporary residences for individuals pending release and as secure holding areas for released PDLs whose settlement arrangements have yet to be finalized.

"To facilitate the successful implementation of this initiative, Catapang ordered the concerned officers for the submission of detailed plans and designs for each halfway house, alongside clear budgetary requirements," the BuCor said in a statement.

There are also other programs for PDLs in the halfway houses, such as counseling sessions, orientation activities, interviews and short courses designed to equip PDLs with the skills and knowledge they need for life after incarceration.

"This holistic approach recognizes that preparing individuals for reintegration involves more than simply setting them free but it requires equipping them with the tools to navigate societal challenges effectively," the bureau's statement read, quoting Catapang.

While the permanent structures are being planned and funded, the BuCor said that prison officials have also been directed to identify suitable temporary areas within their facilities where PDLs nearing release can be housed.

This aligns with the order to separate PDLs about to be released from the general prison population to allow for the focused implementation of reintegration programs tailored to their needs.