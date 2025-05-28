^

Headlines

WHO, UNICEF warn of measles spike in early 2025

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
May 28, 2025 | 5:18pm
WHO, UNICEF warn of measles spike in early 2025
Undated photo of a child receiving their vaccination from a healthcare worker.
The Philippine STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The international health community has sounded the alarm over the increase in measles cases in the Philippines during the first four to five months of 2025, compared to the same period last year, amid a regional surge in infections.

In a joint statement released Wednesday, May 28, the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and Gavi the Vaccine Alliance warned that measles cases across East Asia and the Pacific are now at their highest levels since 2020.

In the Philippines alone, health authorities have recorded 2,068 measles cases from January 1 to May 10. According to WHO data, there were 3,844 cases of measles in the country in 2023, while 2,892 cases in 2023. 

Vietnam currently reports the highest number of suspected measles cases in the region, with 81,691 infections across all 63 provinces and cities.

Mongolia and Cambodia have reported case counts comparable to the Philippines, with 2,682 and 2,150 cases, respectively. Mongolia's figure is as of May 21, while Cambodia's figure covers the period from January to April 2025.

“The alarming rise in measles cases is a wake-up call,” WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific Saia Ma’u Piukala said in a statement. 

He also said the rise in cases reflects not just increasing infections, but a troubling decline in vaccine coverage driven by eroding public trust — leaving vulnerable children, particularly in underserved communities, at greater risk.

“This underscores the critical importance of ensuring every child is immunized to protect their health and that of our communities,” Piukala added.

But what is measles?

Measles is considered a highly contagious disease, easily spread through breathing, coughing and sneezing. 

It primarily affects the respiratory tract and can quickly spread throughout the body, with symptoms including high fever, cough, runny nose and a widespread rash.

While most common in children, measles can affect anyone and is best prevented through vaccination, WHO said.

Complications from measles can include blindness, encephalitis (a brain infection), diarrhea, ear infections, pneumonia and other breathing problems. In severe cases, it can even be fatal.

Children who are malnourished are at the highest risk, as their weakened immune systems are less capable of fighting off viruses.

“We’re not just seeing a spike in disease, we’re seeing a signal that the systems meant to protect children are faltering,” UNICEF Regional Director for East Asia and the Pacific said in a statement. 

“No child should suffer or die from a disease we know how to prevent,” she added. 

Unvaccinated children

According to UNICEF, the Philippines has a high child mortality rate, with 26 out of every 1,000 live births expected to die before reaching five years old.

Infants and toddlers aged 0 to 12 months are recommended to receive two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine —  the first at nine months, and the second at 12 months.

On top of this, one in 10 children grows up without vaccinations, with some regions, like the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, experiencing even higher rates — up to three in five children are unvaccinated.

The WHO attributed the declining vaccination rates to "rising vaccine hesitancy" among families, largely driven by misinformation, disinformation and a lack of trust.

“The cost of inaction is high: outbreaks demand emergency campaigns and intensive responses that are far more expensive that maintaining well-functioning, reliable routine immunization systems,” the joint statement read. 

International health groups also said that the most effective way to prevent further disease spread is through investment in the safety, effectiveness and affordability of vaccines, alongside early warning systems and support for healthcare workers. 

These are efforts that significantly rely on “sustained political and financial commitment," they added.

“Global funding cuts will only put more lives at risk,” Kunugi said. “Sustained funding — both domestic and international — is essential to protect children and prevent the return of diseases that should already be history.”  

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

GAVI THE VACCINE ALLIANCE

MEASLES

UNICEF

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ICC judges deny bias

ICC judges deny bias

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Maintaining there are no grounds to doubt their impartiality, two judges of the International Criminal Court have sought...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves &lsquo;rearrested&rsquo; in Timor-Leste as DOJ awaits next steps
play

Teves ‘rearrested’ in Timor-Leste as DOJ awaits next steps

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
The Department of Justice said it has yet to confirm the reason for Teves’ arrest and is awaiting action from Timor-Leste...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos insists: I don&rsquo;t want VP impeached
play

Marcos insists: I don’t want VP impeached

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Days before the Senate convenes for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, President Marcos has reiterated...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Chel Diokno, Marian Rivera&rsquo; VP confidential fund recipients? PSA checking

‘Chel Diokno, Marian Rivera’ VP confidential fund recipients? PSA checking

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and National Bureau of Investigation have been tapped to determine if it’s...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Why would I do that?&rsquo;: Marcos says on resignation calls

‘Why would I do that?’: Marcos says on resignation calls

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected calls from critics for him to resign, asking, “Why would I do that?”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
New DHSUD chief vows improved, expanded 4PH program

New DHSUD chief vows improved, expanded 4PH program

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
Newly appointed Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling has vowed to deliver...
Headlines
fbtw
MMDA warns: Don&rsquo;t click fake online NCAP link

MMDA warns: Don’t click fake online NCAP link

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
Following the resumption of the No-Contact Apprehension Policy on Monday, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority warned...
Headlines
fbtw
Freddie Aguilar, Pinoy folk legend, 72

Freddie Aguilar, Pinoy folk legend, 72

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 18 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music icon Freddie Aguilar has passed away at the age of 72.
Headlines
fbtw
Classroom shortage still at 165,000 &ndash; DepEd

Classroom shortage still at 165,000 – DepEd

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The country still faces a shortage of 165,000 classrooms, largely due to the growing population, Education Secretary Sonny...
Headlines
fbtw
Most private hospitals raise rates by 15%

Most private hospitals raise rates by 15%

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
With the rising costs of medical supplies, a majority of the country’s private hospitals have begun implementing a 15-percent...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with