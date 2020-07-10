PHILSTAR VIDEOS
A caravan protest in support of the renewal of franchise of media giant ABS-CBN Corp.
The STAR/Felicer Santos
List of lawmakers who voted for and against ABS-CBN franchise renewal
(Philstar.com) - July 10, 2020 - 4:58pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:12 p.m.) — The House of Representatives on Friday carried out President Rodrigo Duterte's threats to shut down ABS-CBN, with an overwhelming majority of 70 legislators voting to deny the network a new franchise and its 11,000 workers stable jobs amid the coronavirus crisis.

Only 11 lawmakers cast votes in support of the renewal, while two inhibited and one opted to abstain. A majority vote of 44 was needed to approve the resolution denying the company's franchise.

Here is the list of lawmakers who voted "No" to the resolution denying the network's franchise renewal, according to Kabataan Partylist Rep. Sarah Elago:

  1. Sol Aragones (Laguna 3rd District)
  2. Christopher De Venecia (Pangasinan 4th District)
  3. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna Party-list)
  4. Gabriel Bordado (Camarines Sur 3rd District)
  5. Vilma Santos (Batangas 6th District)
  6. Lianda Bolilia (Batangas 4th District)
  7. Jose Tejada (North Cotabato 4th District)
  8. Bienvenido Abante (Manila 6th District)
  9. Stella Quimbo (Marikina 2nd District)
  10. Mujiv Hataman (Basilan Lone District)
  11. Edward Maceda (Manila 4th District)

Former actor Rep. Alfred Vargas (Quezon City) inhibited from voting, citing "conflict of interest." Rep. Micaela Violago (Nueva Ecija) also abstained.

The 70 who voted "Yes" to the resolution to reject the franchise.

  1. Raneo Abu
  2. Cyrille Abueg-Zaldivar
  3. Gil Acosta
  4. Antonio Albano
  5. Samanthan Louise Alfonso
  6. Juan Miguel Macapagal Arroyo
  7. Cristal Bagatsing
  8. Julienne Baronda
  9. Claudine Bautista
  10. Elpidio Barzaga Jr.
  11. Juan Pablo Bondoc
  12. A. Calixto
  13. Prescious Castelo
  14. Joaquin Chipeco Jr.
  15. Anthony Peter Crisologo
  16. F. Datol
  17. Mike Defensor
  18. Paulo Duterte
  19. Faustino Michael Dy III
  20. Faustino V. A. Dy
  21. Ian Paul Dy
  22. Conrado Estrella
  23. Dan Fernandez
  24. Bayani Fernando
  25. Luis Ferrer IV
  26. John Paulo Garcia
  27. Sharon Garin
  28. Weslie Gatchalian
  29. Sandro Gonzales
  30. Eduardo Gullas
  31. Bernadette Herrera-Dy
  32. Dulce Ann Hofer
  33. Eleandro Jesus Madrona
  34. Dale Malapitan
  35. Esmael Mangundadatu
  36. Rodante Marcoleta
  37. Eric Martinez
  38. F. Matugas
  39. Raymond Mendoza
  40. Roger Mercado
  41. John Marvin Nieto
  42. JF Nograles
  43. Jericho Nograles
  44. Harry Oaminal
  45. Joseph Stephen Paduano
  46. Wilter Palma II
  47. Enrico Pineda
  48. Jesus Crispin Remulla
  49. Strike Revilla
  50. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez
  51. Yedda Romualdez
  52. Xavier Jesus Romualdo
  53. Deogracias Savellano
  54. Frederick Siao
  55. Jose Singson Jr.
  56. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado
  57. Alyssa Sheena Tan
  58. Sharee Ann Tan
  59. Arnulfo Teves Jr.
  60. Abraham Tolentino
  61. Allan Ty
  62. Christian Unabia
  63. Rolando Valeriano
  64. Luis Villafuerte Jr.
  65. Camille Villar
  66. Eric Yap
  67. Divina Grace Yu

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE RENEWAL HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: July 10, 2020 - 3:32pm

ABS-CBN Corp. stopped broadcasting on its TV and radio stations on May 5, 2020 after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order. The network's franchise had lapsed on May 4 without action by the House of Representatives.

July 10, 2020 - 3:32pm

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines slams the decision of the two Congress committees to formally junk the bill that would have renewed ABS-CBN Corporation's legislative franchise.

"Today, not only have more than 11,000 people been stripped of their jobs, millions of Filipinos have been deprived of their right to know and their right to choose how to access the information they need to decide on their futures as well as the entertainment that allows them a respite from the hardships of life," the group says in a statement.

"But let us not mark July 10, 2020 as a day of defeat and mourning," it adds.

July 10, 2020 - 2:24pm

Rep. Alfred Vargas (Quezon City), who started his acting career as a member of ABS-CBN Star Magic, says he will abstain from voting on the franchise renewal of the network.

While the actor-turned-politician said heart "goes out" to ABS-CBN and its employees, Vargas noted that he has been engaged with the network for artistic projects as an actor and a producer.

"Thus, out of propriety and as dictated by the law, I am duty bound to inhibit myself from voting on the application for the franchise of ABS-CBN," Vargas said in a statement.

July 9, 2020 - 2:40pm

Rep. Mark Go (Baguio City) says that the country "lost one of its biggest partners in communicating to Filipinos" went ABS-CBN stopped its broadcasting services, says he backs a franchise renewal. 

"In a world where disinformation is prevalent, and information and knowledge sharing is crucial in transitioning to a new normal, are we choosing to leave behind in darkness the many Filipinos from far-flung areas reached only by signals of ABS-CBN?" he says. 

"It is a disservice to the interest of the Filipino people if we add to the rising number of unemployed Filipinos," he adds. 

July 9, 2020 - 2:18pm

Rep. Joseph Paduano (Abang Lingkod Party-list) says the company is “dodging allegations” on tax avoidance and withdraws his co-authorship for one of the bills seeking a franchise renewal for the beleaguered company. He apologizes and appeals for the public’s and his colleagues’ understanding. 

“Through biased reporting, the facility negates its advocacies of volunteerism [by reporting] without getting the side of officials. It is hard for me, I came to the conclusion that I am withdrawing,” he says. 

Nowhere in its former franchise are “bias” and “morality” and “fairness” mentioned as standards to which the company should adhere. Not even “journalism” is mentioned. 

July 6, 2020 - 2:18pm

Rep. Jesus Crispin Remulla (Cavite) says he has gotten in touch with the National Bureau of Investigation over "cyber-bullying" against him and other members of the House of Representatives who have been criticized on social media.

He claims "troll farms" have been targeting them.

