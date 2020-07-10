List of lawmakers who voted for and against ABS-CBN franchise renewal

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:12 p.m.) — The House of Representatives on Friday carried out President Rodrigo Duterte's threats to shut down ABS-CBN, with an overwhelming majority of 70 legislators voting to deny the network a new franchise and its 11,000 workers stable jobs amid the coronavirus crisis.

Only 11 lawmakers cast votes in support of the renewal, while two inhibited and one opted to abstain. A majority vote of 44 was needed to approve the resolution denying the company's franchise.

Here is the list of lawmakers who voted "No" to the resolution denying the network's franchise renewal, according to Kabataan Partylist Rep. Sarah Elago:

Sol Aragones (Laguna 3rd District) Christopher De Venecia (Pangasinan 4th District) Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna Party-list) Gabriel Bordado (Camarines Sur 3rd District) Vilma Santos (Batangas 6th District) Lianda Bolilia (Batangas 4th District) Jose Tejada (North Cotabato 4th District) Bienvenido Abante (Manila 6th District) Stella Quimbo (Marikina 2nd District) Mujiv Hataman (Basilan Lone District) Edward Maceda (Manila 4th District)

Former actor Rep. Alfred Vargas (Quezon City) inhibited from voting, citing "conflict of interest." Rep. Micaela Violago (Nueva Ecija) also abstained.

The 70 who voted "Yes" to the resolution to reject the franchise.