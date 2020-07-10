List of lawmakers who voted for and against ABS-CBN franchise renewal

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:12 p.m.) — The House of Representatives on Friday carried out President Rodrigo Duterte's threats to shut down ABS-CBN, with an overwhelming majority of 70 legislators voting to deny the network a new franchise and its 11,000 workers stable jobs amid the coronavirus crisis.
Only 11 lawmakers cast votes in support of the renewal, while two inhibited and one opted to abstain. A majority vote of 44 was needed to approve the resolution denying the company's franchise.
Here is the list of lawmakers who voted "No" to the resolution denying the network's franchise renewal, according to Kabataan Partylist Rep. Sarah Elago:
- Sol Aragones (Laguna 3rd District)
- Christopher De Venecia (Pangasinan 4th District)
- Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna Party-list)
- Gabriel Bordado (Camarines Sur 3rd District)
- Vilma Santos (Batangas 6th District)
- Lianda Bolilia (Batangas 4th District)
- Jose Tejada (North Cotabato 4th District)
- Bienvenido Abante (Manila 6th District)
- Stella Quimbo (Marikina 2nd District)
- Mujiv Hataman (Basilan Lone District)
- Edward Maceda (Manila 4th District)
Former actor Rep. Alfred Vargas (Quezon City) inhibited from voting, citing "conflict of interest." Rep. Micaela Violago (Nueva Ecija) also abstained.
The 70 who voted "Yes" to the resolution to reject the franchise.
- Raneo Abu
- Cyrille Abueg-Zaldivar
- Gil Acosta
- Antonio Albano
- Samanthan Louise Alfonso
- Juan Miguel Macapagal Arroyo
- Cristal Bagatsing
- Julienne Baronda
- Claudine Bautista
- Elpidio Barzaga Jr.
- Juan Pablo Bondoc
- A. Calixto
- Prescious Castelo
- Joaquin Chipeco Jr.
- Anthony Peter Crisologo
- F. Datol
- Mike Defensor
- Paulo Duterte
- Faustino Michael Dy III
- Faustino V. A. Dy
- Ian Paul Dy
- Conrado Estrella
- Dan Fernandez
- Bayani Fernando
- Luis Ferrer IV
- John Paulo Garcia
- Sharon Garin
- Weslie Gatchalian
- Sandro Gonzales
- Eduardo Gullas
- Bernadette Herrera-Dy
- Dulce Ann Hofer
- Eleandro Jesus Madrona
- Dale Malapitan
- Esmael Mangundadatu
- Rodante Marcoleta
- Eric Martinez
- F. Matugas
- Raymond Mendoza
- Roger Mercado
- John Marvin Nieto
- JF Nograles
- Jericho Nograles
- Harry Oaminal
- Joseph Stephen Paduano
- Wilter Palma II
- Enrico Pineda
- Jesus Crispin Remulla
- Strike Revilla
- Ferdinand Martin Romualdez
- Yedda Romualdez
- Xavier Jesus Romualdo
- Deogracias Savellano
- Frederick Siao
- Jose Singson Jr.
- Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado
- Alyssa Sheena Tan
- Sharee Ann Tan
- Arnulfo Teves Jr.
- Abraham Tolentino
- Allan Ty
- Christian Unabia
- Rolando Valeriano
- Luis Villafuerte Jr.
- Camille Villar
- Eric Yap
- Divina Grace Yu
ABS-CBN Corp. stopped broadcasting on its TV and radio stations on May 5, 2020 after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order. The network's franchise had lapsed on May 4 without action by the House of Representatives.
The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines slams the decision of the two Congress committees to formally junk the bill that would have renewed ABS-CBN Corporation's legislative franchise.
"Today, not only have more than 11,000 people been stripped of their jobs, millions of Filipinos have been deprived of their right to know and their right to choose how to access the information they need to decide on their futures as well as the entertainment that allows them a respite from the hardships of life," the group says in a statement.
"But let us not mark July 10, 2020 as a day of defeat and mourning," it adds.
Rep. Alfred Vargas (Quezon City), who started his acting career as a member of ABS-CBN Star Magic, says he will abstain from voting on the franchise renewal of the network.
While the actor-turned-politician said heart "goes out" to ABS-CBN and its employees, Vargas noted that he has been engaged with the network for artistic projects as an actor and a producer.
"Thus, out of propriety and as dictated by the law, I am duty bound to inhibit myself from voting on the application for the franchise of ABS-CBN," Vargas said in a statement.
July 10, 2020
Rep. Mark Go (Baguio City) says that the country "lost one of its biggest partners in communicating to Filipinos" went ABS-CBN stopped its broadcasting services, says he backs a franchise renewal.
"In a world where disinformation is prevalent, and information and knowledge sharing is crucial in transitioning to a new normal, are we choosing to leave behind in darkness the many Filipinos from far-flung areas reached only by signals of ABS-CBN?" he says.
"It is a disservice to the interest of the Filipino people if we add to the rising number of unemployed Filipinos," he adds.
Rep. Joseph Paduano (Abang Lingkod Party-list) says the company is “dodging allegations” on tax avoidance and withdraws his co-authorship for one of the bills seeking a franchise renewal for the beleaguered company. He apologizes and appeals for the public’s and his colleagues’ understanding.
“Through biased reporting, the facility negates its advocacies of volunteerism [by reporting] without getting the side of officials. It is hard for me, I came to the conclusion that I am withdrawing,” he says.
Nowhere in its former franchise are “bias” and “morality” and “fairness” mentioned as standards to which the company should adhere. Not even “journalism” is mentioned.
Rep. Jesus Crispin Remulla (Cavite) says he has gotten in touch with the National Bureau of Investigation over "cyber-bullying" against him and other members of the House of Representatives who have been criticized on social media.
He claims "troll farms" have been targeting them.
