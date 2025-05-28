^

Headlines

Teves’ lawyers file petition questioning arrest, detention

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 28, 2025 | 3:13pm
Tevesâ€™ lawyers file petition questioning arrest, detention
Suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.
Arnie A. Teves via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The lawyers of expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. have filed petitions challenging his arrest and detention.

Ferdinand Topacio, one of his legal counsel, said these include a habeas corpus petition.

“Kaya as we speak, ito ay kine-question po sa mga hukuman ng Timor-Leste sa pamamagitan ng ilang petisyon, kasama na ang petition for habeas corpus, na ang kanila ini-invoke ang provision ng Constitution ng Timor-Leste, na nasasaad doon na a judicial decision is mandatory and executory and no other orders from any authorities can prevail against it,” Topacio said to reporters in a Zoom conference. 

A habeas corpus petition is a legal request filed with a court to review the legality of a person's detention or imprisonment.

If granted, Topacio said Teves would be brought to court, where authorities would be questioned on the validity of his arrest, the conditions of his detention, and his potential deportation destination.

When asked about Teves’ status in Timor-Leste, Topacio said that he was unsure. However, citing the generally accepted principles of international law, he said that a person who is applying an asylum should not be removed to the place where asylum is being sought.

“So for us, from the point of view of general provisions of international law, his arrest is highly irregular if the purpose of that arrest is to deport him,” he said. 

Teves was rearrested on the evening of May 27 in Dili, according to his son Axl Teves. 

Topacio said the expelled lawmaker is being held by Timor-Leste immigration authorities along with his lawyer. 

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said it has yet to confirm the reason for Teves' arrest and is awaiting official communication from Timor-Leste authorities regarding the expelled lawmaker.

It added the government is prepared to arrange the transfer of custody “by the most expeditious means.”

What does Timor-Leste law say about habeas corpus. The habeas corpus is defined under Article 33 of the Timor-Leste Constitution. 

Under Article 33, it says:

1. Everyone who illegally loses his or her freedom has the right to apply for habeas corpus. 

2. An application for habeas corpus shall be made by the detainee or by any other person in the exercise of his or her civil rights, in accordance with the law. 

3. The court shall rule on the application for habeas corpus within 8 days at a hearing in the presence of both parties. 

Charges against Teves. On Feb. 9, 2024, the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 51 ordered the Department of Foreign Affairs to revoke Teves' passport. This order was issued because the Anti-Terrorism Council had designated the former lawmaker as a terrorist.

Teves fled the Philippines after the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and has remained abroad despite an expired travel authority.

He also faces multiple serious charges in the Philippines, particularly:

  • Financing terrorism under the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act.
  • Alleged masterminding of Degamo's assassination on March 4, 2023.
  • A separate murder warrant linked to three deaths in Negros Oriental in 2019.

ARNOLFO TEVES JR.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

FERDINAND TOPACIO

TEVES

TIMOR-LESTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos insists: I don&rsquo;t want VP impeached
play

Marcos insists: I don’t want VP impeached

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Days before the Senate convenes for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, President Marcos has reiterated...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC judges deny bias

ICC judges deny bias

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Maintaining there are no grounds to doubt their impartiality, two judges of the International Criminal Court have sought...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Chel Diokno, Marian Rivera&rsquo; VP confidential fund recipients? PSA checking

‘Chel Diokno, Marian Rivera’ VP confidential fund recipients? PSA checking

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and National Bureau of Investigation have been tapped to determine if it’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Pulse Asia: Most Pinoys disagree with Duterte arrest

Pulse Asia: Most Pinoys disagree with Duterte arrest

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
More than half of Filipinos disagree with the arrest and turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Why would I do that?&rsquo;: Marcos says on resignation calls

‘Why would I do that?’: Marcos says on resignation calls

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected calls from critics for him to resign, asking, “Why would I do that?”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MMDA warns: Don&rsquo;t click fake online NCAP link

MMDA warns: Don’t click fake online NCAP link

By Christine Boton | 16 hours ago
Following the resumption of the No-Contact Apprehension Policy on Monday, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority warned...
Headlines
fbtw
Freddie Aguilar, Pinoy folk legend, 72

Freddie Aguilar, Pinoy folk legend, 72

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music icon Freddie Aguilar has passed away at the age of 72.
Headlines
fbtw
Classroom shortage still at 165,000 &ndash; DepEd

Classroom shortage still at 165,000 – DepEd

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The country still faces a shortage of 165,000 classrooms, largely due to the growing population, Education Secretary Sonny...
Headlines
fbtw
Most private hospitals raise rates by 15%

Most private hospitals raise rates by 15%

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
With the rising costs of medical supplies, a majority of the country’s private hospitals have begun implementing a 15-percent...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to ASEAN, Gulf heads: Ensure unimpeded sea trade

Marcos to ASEAN, Gulf heads: Ensure unimpeded sea trade

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos has called on Southeast Asian and Gulf leaders to ensure freedom of navigation and uninterrupted trade in...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with