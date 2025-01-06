Holiday road crashes surge to 703, 8 fatalitiesâ€” DOH

Holiday road crashes surge to 703, 8 fatalities— DOH

A multiple-vehicular accident happened at the intersection of United Nations Avenue and Taft Avenue on Dec. 9, 2024, leaving six people injured.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 47 additional road crash incidents on Monday, January 6, including one fatality, bringing the total number of holiday traffic accidents to 703, with eight deaths.

In a statement, the DOH found a continued rise in road mishaps involving motorcycle riders, despite repeated calls to wear protective gear, such as helmets, and to avoid riding under the influence of alcohol.

The failure of drivers and passengers to wear helmets or seatbelts contributed to nearly 9 in every 10 traffic collisions. Many of these incidents also overlapped with other causes, particularly alcohol consumption. A total of 127 cases involved inebriated individuals.

Of the 703 recorded incidents, 71% involved motorcycles, with 5 out of the 8 total fatalities recorded having occurred among motorcycle riders.

The total number of road crashes during the holiday period — tracked since December 22, 2024 — is 30.6% higher compared to the same period in 2024.

The DOH urged the public to prioritize safety by wearing helmets or seatbelts and adhering to traffic rules and speed limits to reduce accidents.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, road traffic accidents rank as the 12th leading cause of death in the country. The Philippine government aims to cut fatalities by 35% by 2028 under the five-year Philippine Road Safety Action Plan.