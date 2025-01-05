^

Headlines

Court of Appeals once again writes decision in Filipino

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 5, 2025 | 5:03pm
Court of Appeals once again writes decision in Filipino
This photo shows the facade of the Court of Appeals.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — The Court of Appeals issued another criminal case decision entirely in Filipino on Dec. 30, 2024, a departure from the traditional use of English in judicial proceedings. 

This was done in an 11-page decision penned by Court of Appeals Associate Justice Apolinario Bruselas Jr., which upheld the conviction of homicide against the appellant.

The appellate court explained that the decision was written in Filipino to ensure that the accused, who testified in Filipino, could fully understand the ruling.

However, this is not the first time the appellate court has issued a decision in Filipino.

In 2022, the Court of Appeals also issued a criminal case decision in Filipino, which was also penned by Bruselas.

The case

The case is an appeal of a homicide conviction. The accused challenged the decision of the Calamba Regional Trial Court.

During the proceedings in the lower court, the appellate court stated that the accused faced the accusers and cross-examined them.

“Tanging ang nasasakdal ang humarap upang usisain ang mga testigo ng taga-usig,” a portion of the ruling read.

The accused also asserted that he was acting in self-defense, preventing the victim from attacking him.

“Pinigilan lamang niya ang biktima na saktan  siya  kaya  naman  aksidenteng  nahampas  ng  cabra  ang  biktima.  Wala din siyang ginawang masama upang himukin ang biktima na saktan siya,” a portion of the decision outlining the information against the accused read. 

(He merely stopped the victim from hurting him, which is why the victim was accidentally hit with the crowbar. He also did nothing wrong to provoke the victim into harming him.)

The decision

The appellate court affirmed the homicide conviction, saying that the accused's testimonies did not align with the medical findings, and that the testimony of the witness against him was consistent.

“Hindi tumpak ang sinasabi ng nasasakdal na nangyari sa kalagayan ng biktima at ang naging sanhi ng kaniyang kamatayan,” the court’s decision read.

(The accused's account of the events leading to the victim's death is inaccurate.)

“Pangalawa,malinaw sa salaysay ng saksi sa mga kaganapan na si [witness], ang ginawang pagpatay ng nasasakdal. Hindi pabago-bago ang kaniyang salaysay sa hukuman at sa pulisya,” it added. 

(Second, the testimony of eyewitness [witness] clearly establishes the accused's guilt. His account before the court and the police is consistent.)

The Court of Appeals emphasized that trial courts are best positioned to assess witness credibility due to their ability to observe witnesses firsthand. 

To reverse a trial court's credibility determination, the Court of Appeals explained that the appellant must demonstrate a clear error or prove that the decision was arbitrary. In the absence of any significant overlooked evidence, the trial court's findings will be upheld.

“Walang naipakitang sapat na kadahilanan ang nasasakdal upang baliktarin ang pagtatasa ng hukumang naglitis. Ang mga nabanggit niyang diumano’y mahirap unawain at hindi kapanipaniwala sa salaysay ni [witness] ay hindi sapat upang baguhin ang hatol ng hukumang naglitis,” the court’s decision read. 

(The accused has failed to present sufficient grounds to reverse the trial court's assessment. His arguments regarding the alleged inconsistencies and implausibilities in [witness]'s testimony are insufficient to overturn the trial court's judgment.)

Despite upholding the conviction, the appellate court reduced the accused's sentence from eight years and one day of prision mayor to 14 years, eight months, and one day of reclusion temporal.

 

COURT OF APPEALS

DISTRICT-HOMICIDE DIVISION

HOMICIDE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Bong Go prioritizes health reforms, youth, sports development in 2025

18 hours ago
Senator Bong Go has advocated for crucial budgetary allocations that address health reforms, youth empowerment, sports development and local infrastructure across the country for 2025.
Headlines
fbtw
2 Pinays among dead in Hawaii fireworks blast

2 Pinays among dead in Hawaii fireworks blast

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
Two of the three people who reportedly died in a New Year’s Eve fireworks explosion in Honolulu, Hawaii were Filipina...
Headlines
fbtw

Senators back NSC revamp

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Senators have voiced support for the decision of President Marcos to reorganize the National Security Council, including dropping Vice President Sara Duterte and previous presidents from its list of members.
Headlines
fbtw
Search warrants must clearly specify locations &ndash; SC

Search warrants must clearly specify locations – SC

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
Search warrants must be precise to avoid rights violations and invalidated operations, according to the Supreme Court.
Headlines
fbtw
Don&rsquo;t delay AKAP &ndash; Gatchalian

Don’t delay AKAP – Gatchalian

By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
Implementation of the cash aid Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program should not be delayed until after the May 2025 midterm...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Now open daily, National Museums seek to attract even more visitors

Now open daily, National Museums seek to attract even more visitors

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
The National Museum of the Philippines will open its doors to the public seven days a week.
Headlines
fbtw
DND, military to prioritize securing of Philippines waters in 2025

DND, military to prioritize securing of Philippines waters in 2025

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. and Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. have reiterated the...
Headlines
fbtw
SSS premium hike not for Maharlika Fund

SSS premium hike not for Maharlika Fund

By Roel PareÃ±o | 18 hours ago
Former Social Security System chief executive officer Rolando Macasaet yesterday belied reports that the hike in premium collected...
Headlines
fbtw
National budget &lsquo;pork-free,&rsquo; says House leader

National budget ‘pork-free,’ says House leader

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
The 2025 General Appropriations Act signed by President Marcos is “pork barrel-free,” House Assistant Majority...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with