Philippines envoys to Hungary, Ethiopia named

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
January 2, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  President Marcos has appointed new envoys to Hungary and Ethiopia, as well as officials to various government agencies.

Maria Elena Algabre was named ambassador to Hungary with concurrent jurisdiction over Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and Serbia.

Marie Charlotte Tang was appointed non-resident ambassador to Ethiopia.

Tang is also the country’s ambassador to Kenya, with concurrent jurisdiction over the Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo, Malawi, Seychelles, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and the Comoros.

Marcos also named Eduardo Robles Jr. and Henry Yap as undersecretaries of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and Rene Diaz as assistant secretary of the Department of National Defense (DND).

The Presidential Communications Office announced on Tuesday the latest appointees.

Other presidential appointees were Marthy Angue (Foreign Service Officer, Class III, Department of Foreign Affairs); Jose Antonio Lopez and My Kristia Pablico-Bainto (both as Director III, DHSUD); Ma. Fatima Yleanna Desquitado (Deputy Executive Director IV, DHSUD’s Human Settlements Adjudication Commission); Revsee Escobedo (Director IV, Presidential Communications Office’s National Printing Office) and Martin Marvin Diño, (Presidential Legislative Liaison Officer II at the Office of the President’s Presidential Legislative Liaison Office).

Also appointed were Marissa Gilda Balmaceda (Director IV, DND); Gerardo Macalinao, (Director III, Department of Public Works and Highways); Arlene Castro-Co (Director III, Department of the Interior and Local Government’s National Police Commission) and Cristal Sibayan (Director II at the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board).

The President also appointed new officials to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), namely Edna Dizon (Director IV), Ma. Sofia Narag (Director IV), Revelyn Cortez (Director III) and Maria Katrina Rivera (Director III).

Also appointed to the DTI were Amelia Galvez as provincial trade and industry officer and Wilhelmino Agregado and Henry Caunan as acting members of the board of directors of the Small Business Corp.

Marcos also named Cynthia Paulino as a member of the Board of Directors of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority representing the City of Olongapo, and Marlon Mercado, Edgardo Tinio and Sesinando Villon as members of the Board of Directors of the United Coconut Planters Life Assurance Corp., which is under the Presidential Commission on Good Government.

The President has also appointed new prosecutors in Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administrative Region under the Department of Justice’s National Prosecution Service.

