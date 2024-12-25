^

Headlines

Christmas 2025: Marcos urges reflection, Duterte highlights forgiveness

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
December 25, 2024 | 10:15am
Christmas 2025: Marcos urges reflection, Duterte highlights forgiveness
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte answer questions from the media during the kickoff of Brigada Eskwela 2023 at Victorino Mapa High School in Manila on August 14, 2023.
Photos by KJ Rosales / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos to live lives of meaning and purpose as the nation celebrates Christmas, emphasizing the holiday's significance both as a Christian celebration and as a universal season of "joy and thanksgiving." 

"As Filipinos take this highly anticipated chance to come home, reconnect with loved ones, and relish the blessings of the past year, I call on everyone to reflect on what is truly important: living a life of meaning and purpose," Marcos said in his Christmas message released by the Presidential Communications Office Tuesday, December 24.

The president connected the nation's Bagong Pilipinas initiative to the traditional Christmas story, urging Filipinos to be like the guiding star "that led the wise men to meet the infant in the manger so others may see and experience the hope that the Lord Almighty freely offers to us all." 

Marcos described Christmas as transcending religious boundaries while highlighting its significance to Christians. "While it heralds the birth of Jesus Christ, our Savior, it also marks the moment we experience the presence of God in its nearest and most intimate form, evoking gratitude, kindness, and happiness to one and all," he said.

"This makes both the celebration and significance of Christmas transcend the constraints of religion, extending its invitation of joy and thanksgiving to everyone no matter their background," he added.

Marcos also earlier called on Filipinos to embrace the Christmas spirit despite this year's challenges, particularly calling for sympathy with those still recovering from recent calamities.

VP Sara calls for forgiveness in Christmas message

In a separate statement, Vice President Sara Duterte wished Filipinos a merry Christmas while emphasizing the value of forgiveness and compassion.

"Sa ating pagsariwa sa diwa ng Pasko, tayong lahat ay tinatawag upang maging mapagpatawad, bukas-palad, at mapagmahal sa ating kapwa," Duterte said in a statement.

Duterte emphasized that Jesus' birth represents a message of forgiveness rooted in God's universal love. She urged Filipinos to look beyond material gifts, calling instead for understanding, respect, and love, particularly toward the poor and sick.

The holiday messages from the country's top executives come as their political alliance continues to deteriorate, with recent surveys showing declining public trust in both leaders.

A Pulse Asia survey released on Monday, December 23 showed Marcos' performance ratings dipping to 48% from 50% between September and November. His trust ratings also slipped from 50% to 47%. 

Meanwhile, Duterte's performance ratings fell to 50% from 60%. Her trust ratings also nosedived to 49% from 61%. 

The president, through Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, acknowledged that leadership decisions may not always be popular and called surveys "dipstick readings of the well of the public opinion." 

Duterte did not issue a statement in response to the Pulse Asia survey.

These survey results have emerged against a backdrop of unprecedented hostility between the country's two highest officials, with Duterte's recent remarks about planning retaliatory killings against Marcos a stark departure from the unity they projected during their 2022 "Uniteam" campaign. 

CHRISTMAS

MARCOS

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Most frugal, highest spenders

Most frugal, highest spenders

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Sen. Mark Villar, son of property tycoon Manuel Villar Jr. who is listed among the world’s top 200 billionaires, was...
Headlines
fbtw
Cloudy Christmas in Metro, other areas

Cloudy Christmas in Metro, other areas

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
A cloudy Christmas is set to greet most parts of the country today due to the shear line and the northwest monsoon, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Serve as a light that brings hope to others

Marcos: Serve as a light that brings hope to others

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos called on Filipinos to reflect on living a life filled with meaning and purpose and to serve as a light that...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH places health facilities under Code White Alert

DOH places health facilities under Code White Alert

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The Department of Health has placed hospitals and other health facilities under Code White Alert to ensure safe celebration...
Headlines
fbtw
14,200 spend Christmas Eve in evacuation centers as Kanlaon erupts

14,200 spend Christmas Eve in evacuation centers as Kanlaon erupts

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
The Kanlaon Volcano eruption has forced approximately 14,200 residents to spend Christmas Eve in evacuation centers instead...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ERC admits absence of rules in NGCP&rsquo;s regulatory reset

ERC admits absence of rules in NGCP’s regulatory reset

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission admitted there is an absence of rules following its failure to approve the National Grid...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines-Korea free trade deal takes effect December 31

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The Philippines-Korea Free Trade Agreement, which is seen to significantly enhance market access for Philippine products in the Korean market, will take effect on Dec. 31.
Headlines
fbtw
Seniors, PWDs got P12-billion benefits through 20% discount &ndash; Salceda

Seniors, PWDs got P12-billion benefits through 20% discount – Salceda

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
Senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the country have obtained P12 billion in benefits through the 20-percent...
Headlines
fbtw
DND chief defends possible acquisition of U.S missiles

DND chief defends possible acquisition of U.S missiles

By Ian Laqui | 17 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said that the military's proposal to procure Lockheed Martin mid-range missiles for...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with