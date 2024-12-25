Christmas 2025: Marcos urges reflection, Duterte highlights forgiveness

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte answer questions from the media during the kickoff of Brigada Eskwela 2023 at Victorino Mapa High School in Manila on August 14, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos to live lives of meaning and purpose as the nation celebrates Christmas, emphasizing the holiday's significance both as a Christian celebration and as a universal season of "joy and thanksgiving."

"As Filipinos take this highly anticipated chance to come home, reconnect with loved ones, and relish the blessings of the past year, I call on everyone to reflect on what is truly important: living a life of meaning and purpose," Marcos said in his Christmas message released by the Presidential Communications Office Tuesday, December 24.

The president connected the nation's Bagong Pilipinas initiative to the traditional Christmas story, urging Filipinos to be like the guiding star "that led the wise men to meet the infant in the manger so others may see and experience the hope that the Lord Almighty freely offers to us all."

Marcos described Christmas as transcending religious boundaries while highlighting its significance to Christians. "While it heralds the birth of Jesus Christ, our Savior, it also marks the moment we experience the presence of God in its nearest and most intimate form, evoking gratitude, kindness, and happiness to one and all," he said.

"This makes both the celebration and significance of Christmas transcend the constraints of religion, extending its invitation of joy and thanksgiving to everyone no matter their background," he added.

Marcos also earlier called on Filipinos to embrace the Christmas spirit despite this year's challenges, particularly calling for sympathy with those still recovering from recent calamities.

VP Sara calls for forgiveness in Christmas message

In a separate statement, Vice President Sara Duterte wished Filipinos a merry Christmas while emphasizing the value of forgiveness and compassion.

"Sa ating pagsariwa sa diwa ng Pasko, tayong lahat ay tinatawag upang maging mapagpatawad, bukas-palad, at mapagmahal sa ating kapwa," Duterte said in a statement.

Duterte emphasized that Jesus' birth represents a message of forgiveness rooted in God's universal love. She urged Filipinos to look beyond material gifts, calling instead for understanding, respect, and love, particularly toward the poor and sick.

The holiday messages from the country's top executives come as their political alliance continues to deteriorate, with recent surveys showing declining public trust in both leaders.

A Pulse Asia survey released on Monday, December 23 showed Marcos' performance ratings dipping to 48% from 50% between September and November. His trust ratings also slipped from 50% to 47%.

Meanwhile, Duterte's performance ratings fell to 50% from 60%. Her trust ratings also nosedived to 49% from 61%.

The president, through Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, acknowledged that leadership decisions may not always be popular and called surveys "dipstick readings of the well of the public opinion."

Duterte did not issue a statement in response to the Pulse Asia survey.

These survey results have emerged against a backdrop of unprecedented hostility between the country's two highest officials, with Duterte's recent remarks about planning retaliatory killings against Marcos a stark departure from the unity they projected during their 2022 "Uniteam" campaign.