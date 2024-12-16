^

Headlines

Ex-city police chief Grijaldo now in House detention after contempt order

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
December 16, 2024 | 4:42pm
Ex-city police chief Grijaldo now in House detention after contempt order
Police colonel Hector Grijaldo attends the Senate inquiry on Duterte administration's war on drugs on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.
Senate of the Philippines via YouTube / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has detained police colonel Hector Grijaldo since Saturday, December 14, the House Quad Committee chair said. 

Rep. Robert Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte, 2nd District) told the media on Monday, December 16, that the House sergeant-at-arms and Philippine National Police (PNP) implemented the contempt order and arrested Grijaldo. 

"We asked the assistance of the Philippine National Police at saka ang ating (and our) House sergeant at arms to implement the contempt order and arrest and detain si colonel Grijaldo. Since December 14 pa siya nandirito (He has been detained since December 14),” he said in a media interview.  

Grijaldo was cited in contempt and given a detention penalty by the House Quad Comm on December 12 for skipping four hearings, with no valid excuse for the most recent one.

For the first two hearings he missed, he was absent due to a “rotator cuff syndrome” and a medical procedure. For the third hearing, he said he was temporarily unable to walk.

RELATED: Ex-city police chief cited in contempt, ordered detained

During the Quad Comm’s 13th hearing, a PNP physician said that Grijaldo was confined at a Pasig health facility and had undergone surgery in early December. 

No hospital arrest, Christmas consideration

According to Barbers, Grijaldo appealed for a hospital arrest due to his condition, but the Quad Comm denied this request after the medical team that assessed him confirmed he was coherent and capable of walking.

“He wants to stay in the hospital and have a hospital arrest, but of course we did not allow that because sabi ng mga doctors ambulatory siya (doctors said he was ambulatory). Pwede na siyang lumabas, pwede siyang maglakad (He can leave now, he can walk),” he said. 

“There’s no reason for him to stay in the hospital,” Barbers added.

Asked why Grijaldo did not receive the same “Christmas consideration” as other resource persons cited in contempt, the mega panel’s chair explained that his repeated absences had already disrespected the lower chamber. 

“Hindi, kasi he failed to attend four times eh. In fact, he snubbed the invitation of the house na apat na beses after coming out of the Senate and marami siyang sinabi sa Senado,” Barbers said. 

(No, because he failed to attend four times. In fact, he ignored the House's invitation four times after coming out of the Senate, and he said a lot in the Senate.)

Former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director Wilkins Villanueva was also cited in contempt on December 12. However, the joint committee has allowed him to spend Christmas outside detention. 

Villanueva will serve the detention penalty when Congress resumes its regular session on January 13, 2025.  

Grijaldo’s turnaround

Grijaldo was a colleague of Royina Garma, a retired police colonel, who testified before the Quad Comm that the Duterte administration implemented a reward system for drug suspects killed.

He confirmed Garma’s affidavits but made a 180-degree turn at the October 28 Senate parallel inquiry into the war on drugs and extrajudicial killings. 

Grijaldo also accused two Quad Comm chairmen, Rep. Dan Fernandez (Santa Rosa, Lone District) and Rep. Bienvenido Abante (Manila, 6th District) of coercing him to confirm Garma’s affidavits. 

This was disputed by Garma’s lawyers who were present at the meeting Fernandez and Abante had with Grijaldo. 

“Nung inimbitahan namin siya pabalik dito, hindi na niya pinapansin ito. At ‘yun ang aming nakita na meron siyang disrespect na pinakita at pangiinsulto sa mababang kapulungan,” Barbers said.  

(When we invited him back here, he ignored it. And that’s when we saw that he showed disrespect and insulted the lower house.)

The detained police colonel was also the Mandaluyong City Police chief in 2020. 

It was under his term when former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board secretary Wesley Barayuga was killed because of alleged ties to the illegal drug trade.

EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1,322 OVP fund recipients have no birth records

1,322 OVP fund recipients have no birth records

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
Nearly two-thirds of people listed by Vice President Sara Duterte as recipients of her P500-million confidential funds in...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to fix DepEd budget cut &ndash; Angara

Marcos to fix DepEd budget cut – Angara

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has vowed to turn things around for the Department of Education, after both chambers of Congress cut DepEd’s...
Headlines
fbtw
More 'Mary Grace Piattos'? Over 1,300 recipients of OVP&rsquo;s confidential funds lack records &mdash; PSA

More 'Mary Grace Piattos'? Over 1,300 recipients of OVP’s confidential funds lack records — PSA

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
According to state statisticians, 1,322 individuals, or two-thirds of the recipients of the OVP’s P500 million confidential...
Headlines
fbtw
DA: 6 million bags of NFA rice may rot

DA: 6 million bags of NFA rice may rot

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
At least six million bags of National Food Authority rice have been stocked too long and may rot if not disposed of soon,...
Headlines
fbtw
Workers seek resignation of PhilHealth board members

Workers seek resignation of PhilHealth board members

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
After Congress allocated zero subsidy for 2025 to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. ostensibly for inefficieny in fund...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Cloud clusters outside PAR may turn into LPA

Cloud clusters outside PAR may turn into LPA

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Cloud clusters outside the Philippine area of responsibility east of Visayas and Mindanao may develop into a low-pressure...
Headlines
fbtw
House quad comm probes Duterte drug war, EJKs

House quad comm probes Duterte drug war, EJKs

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
The House of Representatives was kept busy in 2024, dealing both with political drama and innovations in its legislative...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace holds concert for film industry

Palace holds concert for film industry

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
It was the movie industry’s turn yesterday to be honored by the Malacañang concert series that seeks to recognize...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with