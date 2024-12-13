Govâ€™t aims to evacuate 84,000 residents in danger from Kanlaon eruption

Gov’t aims to evacuate 84,000 residents in danger from Kanlaon eruption

An evacuee carries a child beside tents erected at a shelter in Bago City, Negros Occidental yesterday, a day after the eruption of Kanlaon. Volcanic ash fell on a wide area, including Antique province, more than 200 kilometers across seawaters west of the volcano, obscuring visibility and posing health risks.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, December 13, urged residents affected by the Kanlaon Volcano eruption to follow local evacuation orders as the government strives to evacuate 84,000 people.

So far, a little over half of the total has been sheltered.

“Mahigit 45,000 residente ang inilikas na mula sa 6-kilometer radius danger zone, habang target naman na ilikas ang kabuuang 84,000 na katao,” Marcos said in a video message.

(More than 45,000 residents have been evacuated from the 6-kilometer radius danger zone, while our target is 84,000 people.)

Marcos promised evacuees that the Department of Social Welfare and Development will have enough food, clean water, hygiene kits and more on evacuation centers.

The president urged citizens to follow evacuation orders.

“Nakikiusap ako sa lahat, lalo na sa ayaw lumikas, na sumunod sa babala ng ating mga awtoridad,” Marcos said.

(I am asking everyone, especially those who do not want to evacuate, to follow the warnings of our authorities.)

The Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Fire Protection in Negros Island have already been placed in high alert, Marcos said.

The president also said that clear communications during this time of crisis was vital.

“Truth will save lives. Fake news will kill. Effective disaster response is anchored on reliable information,” Marcos said.

State volcanologists will continue to provide clear, simple updates and advisories in an understandable language, he added.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported in its daily monitoring that around 40,489 people have been affected by the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano.

Kanlaon Volcano erupted on December 9, prompting authorities to raise Alert Level 3, which means the volcano is exhibiting magmatic unrest.