^

Headlines

P20,000 incentive granted to qualified government employees

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 13, 2024 | 4:22pm
P20,000 incentive granted to qualified government employees
Malacañang Palace, the official residence of the president of the Philippines, as seen from the Pasig River.
Gov.ph

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Friday, December 13, announced that employees from the government’s executive branch will get a Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) amounting to P20,000. 

The Palace earlier said that it wants to increase the SRI of teachers in public schools, raising it from P18,000 to P20,000.

In the new order signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, qualified government employees can get their SRIs no later than December 15. 

“The order authorizes the grant of a one-time service recognition incentive at a uniform rate not exceeding P20,000 for each of the following personnel in the executive branch,” Administrative Order No. 27 said. 

The following government employees will get a P20,000 SRI: 

  • Civilian personnel in national government agencies, including in state universities and colleges and government-owned or controlled corporations 
  • Military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines under the Department of National Defense
  • Uniformed personnel of the Philippine National Police
  • Bureau of Fire Protection
  • Bureau of Jail Management and Penology under the Department of Interior and Local Government
  • Bureau of Corrections under the Department of Justice
  • Philippine Coast Our under the Department of Transportation
  • National Mapping and Resource Information Authority under the Department of Environment and Natural Resource 

To receive an SRI, an employee must occupy regular, contractual or casual positions. They must also still be in government service as of Nov. 30, 2024, rendering at least four months of satisfactory service at the time. 

However, those who worked less than four months as of November 30 will only get a percentage of the incentive. 

  • Three months: 40% 
  • Two months: 30% 
  • One month: 20% 
  • Less than one month: 10%

There are several exclusions from the SRI, including those without an employer-employee relationship, as well as those contacted in non-personnel services. These include consultants engaged for a short time, those under job contracts or orders, as well as student workers. 

For workers in the legislative, judicial, and other offices with fiscal autonomy, their respective heads can also grant an SRI not exceeding P20,000. 

Meanwhile, for those in local government units, their SRIs will depend on the locality’s financial capacity. 

MALACAÃ±ANG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: 2024 Bar exam results
play

LIVE updates: 2024 Bar exam results

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The Supreme Court is set to release the results of the 2024 Bar exams on Friday, December 13.
Headlines
fbtw
Sara mum on secret fund recipients

Sara mum on secret fund recipients

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte refused to give the House of Representatives any explanation regarding the identities of “Mary...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: 2024 Bar topnotchers

LIST: 2024 Bar topnotchers

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
The Supreme Court has announced the topnotchers of the 2024 Bar Exams, with Kyle Christian Tutor from the University of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Unprogrammed funds: Koko seeks SC intervention

Unprogrammed funds: Koko seeks SC intervention

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III is preparing to challenge before the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Government to run down all underground POGOs

Government to run down all underground POGOs

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Violators of the total ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators would face the full force of the law, President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines rebukes China's claims over Scarborough Shoal at UN

Philippines rebukes China's claims over Scarborough Shoal at UN

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
The Philippines stood before the United Nations on Tuesday, December 10 to assert its sovereign rights over Scarborough Shoal...
Headlines
fbtw
FULL LIST: 2024 Bar exams passers

FULL LIST: 2024 Bar exams passers

2 hours ago
Supreme Court Associate Justice and Bar chair 2024 Mario Lopez on Friday, December 13, announced the results of the 2024 Bar...
Headlines
fbtw
UP Law grad Kyle Christian Tutor tops 2024 Bar exams

UP Law grad Kyle Christian Tutor tops 2024 Bar exams

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
From the University of the Philippines College of Law, Kyle Christian Gorrero Tutor clinched first place in the 2024 Bar Exams...
Headlines
fbtw
3,962 pass 2024 Bar exams

3,962 pass 2024 Bar exams

3 hours ago
Kyle Christian Tutor, a graduate of the University of the Philippines, topped the Bar exams. Tutor obtained...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with