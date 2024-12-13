P20,000 incentive granted to qualified government employees

Malacañang Palace, the official residence of the president of the Philippines, as seen from the Pasig River.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Friday, December 13, announced that employees from the government’s executive branch will get a Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) amounting to P20,000.

The Palace earlier said that it wants to increase the SRI of teachers in public schools, raising it from P18,000 to P20,000.

In the new order signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, qualified government employees can get their SRIs no later than December 15.

“The order authorizes the grant of a one-time service recognition incentive at a uniform rate not exceeding P20,000 for each of the following personnel in the executive branch,” Administrative Order No. 27 said.

The following government employees will get a P20,000 SRI:

Civilian personnel in national government agencies, including in state universities and colleges and government-owned or controlled corporations

Military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines under the Department of National Defense

Uniformed personnel of the Philippine National Police

Bureau of Fire Protection

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology under the Department of Interior and Local Government

Bureau of Corrections under the Department of Justice

Philippine Coast Our under the Department of Transportation

National Mapping and Resource Information Authority under the Department of Environment and Natural Resource

To receive an SRI, an employee must occupy regular, contractual or casual positions. They must also still be in government service as of Nov. 30, 2024, rendering at least four months of satisfactory service at the time.

However, those who worked less than four months as of November 30 will only get a percentage of the incentive.

Three months: 40%

Two months: 30%

One month: 20%

Less than one month: 10%

There are several exclusions from the SRI, including those without an employer-employee relationship, as well as those contacted in non-personnel services. These include consultants engaged for a short time, those under job contracts or orders, as well as student workers.

For workers in the legislative, judicial, and other offices with fiscal autonomy, their respective heads can also grant an SRI not exceeding P20,000.

Meanwhile, for those in local government units, their SRIs will depend on the locality’s financial capacity.