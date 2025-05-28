Teves to be sent back to Philippines â€”Timor-Leste govâ€™t

Teves to be sent back to Philippines —Timor-Leste gov’t

MANILA, Philippines — Expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. is set to be deported to the Philippines, the Timor-Leste government said.

In a statement dated May 28, the Timor-Leste government said Teves’ presence “represents a serious and unacceptable situation” and is a “disruptive factor in bilateral relations” between Timor-Leste and the Philippines.

“The perception that Timor-Leste might be viewed as a refuge for individuals fleeing international justice undermines the integrity of our borders and our shared efforts to combat transnational crime,” it said.

According to the Timor-Leste government, the decision to deport the expelled lawmaker is an administrative move by the Ministry of Interior, as he is in the country without proper legal authorization following the cancellation of his passport.

“The decision, which takes effect immediately, is based on national legislation regarding migration and asylum and is grounded in the risks that this citizen's continued presence poses to public order and national security,” it said in a statement.

The Timor-Leste government also cited the crimes Teves committed in the Philippines. Citing the country’s migration and asylum law, it said he is prohibited from entering Timor-Leste for 10 years.

“The Government reaffirms its commitment to the principles of the rule of law, respect for international norms concerning cooperation between states, and the safeguarding of security and stability not only within the national territory but also in the Southeast Asia region, in coordination with the collective efforts of ASEAN Member States,” the Timor-Leste government said.

In a message to reporters, Teves’ counsel, Ferdinand Topacio, said that a Timor-Leste court issued a writ of habeas corpus ordering Teves' appearance in court within 48 hours.

Philstar.com has reached out to the Department of Justice for comment on Timor-Leste’s statement and the writ of habeas corpus.

The DOJ said it will “only base our decisions and actions on what [Timor-Leste] officially communicate[s] to the Philippine government,” adding that “what happens there internally is no longer within our jurisdiction to comment on.”

Teves was rearrested by authorities in Timor-Leste on Tuesday, May 27.

According to Topacio, the expelled lawmaker is currently detained by immigration authorities along with his counsel.

Philippines-Timor-Leste tensions over Teves

Following the Tribunal de Recurso’s denial of the Philippines' extradition request for Teves on March 20, the Philippine government criticized the Timor-Leste court’s decision, saying it contradicted “the spirit of trust and cooperation that ASEAN member states accord one another.”

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla also warned the ruling may affect Timor-Leste’s prospects of becoming a full member of ASEAN.

Despite this, the Philippines continues to support Timor-Leste’s bid for full membership in ASEAN.

The 23-year-old nation was granted observer status in ASEAN in 2022. Prior to this, the Philippine government had supported its membership bid since 2013.

Charges against Teves. Upon his return, Teves will face multiple charges related to the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, as well as allegations of masterminding several other killings in Negros Oriental.

The expelled lawmaker fled the Philippines after Degamo’s killing and has remained abroad despite his travel authority having expired.

He also faces several serious charges in the Philippines, including: