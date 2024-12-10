^

Marcos wants higher incentives for public school teachers

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 10, 2024 | 3:30pm
This photo taken before the coronavirus pandemic hit shows a teacher in a classrooms with her students.
The STAR / Boy Santos, file

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered a higher Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) for public school teachers. 

In a statement on Tuesday, December 10, the Presidential Communications Office said “the government aims to increase the SRI of an estimated 1,011,800 DepEd (Department of Education) personnel from the current P18,000 to P20,000.” 

The SRI is a financial incentive for government employees to award their commitment and dedication to public service. 

The order was directed to both the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the DepEd. 

The DBM said that it was already working to execute the order. 

“In compliance with the President's directive, I have immediately instructed relevant bureaus in the DBM to study appropriate measures to swiftly implement this increase while taking into consideration our fiscal limitations and responsibilities,” DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said in a statement. 

DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara welcomed the development as well. 

“This initiative underscores our shared goal of empowering teachers and reinforcing their critical role in shaping the future of Filipino learners,” Angara said.

In 2023, an administrative order was signed authorizing a one-time SRI of P20,000 for all government employees of the executive branch. 

When asked in an ambush interview if other government workers would receive a higher SRI, Marcos remained mum on the topic.

“Teachers are special category. So, we have to handle that individually,” Marcos said. 

Meanwhile, the Teachers Dignity Coalition (TDC) lauded Marcos’ decision. However, the group is hoping that there will still be a more substantial salary increase for educators. 

"Ensuring that our teachers receive just compensation reflective of their pivotal role in nation-building will further strengthen their commitment and ability to deliver quality education. We anticipate concrete actions that will uplift the dignity of the teaching profession and secure a brighter future for our learners and the nation in general,” TDC National Chairperson Benjo Basas said in a statement. 

The TDC said that it is vying for a salary increase across the board, totaling to P15,000. 

