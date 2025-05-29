Pinoys canâ€™t be complacent on West Philippine Sea issue â€“ RM awardee

Pinoys can’t be complacent on West Philippine Sea issue – RM awardee

Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard shows a China Coast Guard vessel near Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea yesterday as civilian convoy Atin Ito held a concert in the area.

MANILA, Philippines — It’s a mistake for ordinary Filipinos to go about their lives in complacency, thinking that the country’s problems with China in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) does not affect them at all.

This was according to fisherfolk leader and Ramon Magsaysay Award (RMA) recipient Roberto “Ka Dodoy” Ballon in an interview with The STAR on board the MV Kapitan Felix Oca en route to Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea carrying volunteers from the Atin Ito coalition.

“It’s our dignity or rights and sovereignty that we should not surrender as this is what we will pass on to our next generations. It’s about our dignity and rights as Filipino people, especially for us fishermen,” Ballon said.

The Kapitan Felix Oca was carrying activists, environmentalists, as well as local and foreign artists and musicians. One of the activities of the civilian mission was a concert at sea for “peace and solidarity.”

“We’re having a concert at sea for peace, but more than that, this is also a concert at sea for fish,” he said.

Ballon said the WPS problem with China affects and threatens not only the livelihood of fishermen but also the country’s food security, economy, businesses and nutrition.

He said every Filipino should understand that at least one-third of the country’s fish supply comes from the WPS.

He explained that losing the WPS will affect some 500,000 Filipino fishermen as well as sellers and processors of fish products, among others.

Several industries, he pointed out, rely on stable fish supply like restaurants, hotels, eco-tourism sites. “Many will be affected if we lose the West Philippine Sea or if it is taken away from us,” he said.

Return trip

The Kapitan Felix Oca entered the waters around Pag-asa Island at 1:15 p.m. yesterday and began its return trip to Manila at 2:35 p.m., after distributing 22 10-liter containers of diesel and gasoline to 11 fishing vessels in the area while a musical event was taking place on board.

Chinese Coast Guard vessels continued to shadow the civilian vessel but made no menacing or threatening move except to issue radio challenges.

The concert at sea started with the singing of the Lupang Hinirang as the vessel, skippered by Jorge dela Cruz, entered the vicinity of Pag-asa Island escorted by Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP Malapascua.

At a press briefing at the bridge, organizers of the mission announced the success of their endeavor.

“This concert is more than a musical event. It is a reminder that art, music and culture are potent tools of resistance. Through music, we forged solidarity across nations and declared to the world that our seas must be zones of peace, not arenas of conflict,” Atin Ito convenor and Akbayan party president Rafaela David said. .

To mark this year’s National Flag Day, Atin Ito also held a symbolic flag-raising ceremony a short distance from Pag-asa Island.

Stick to diplomacy

Meanwhile, a group advocating friendly relations with China said the Philippines must stick to diplomacy and other peaceful means in settling its territorial issues with its giant Asian neighbor.

“What we want is for our country to be friends with other countries, particularly those countries that are in the Asian region – Japan, Korea, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam. These are very very powerful nations in the Asian region,” said Raul Lambino, chairman of the Association for Philippines-China Understanding (APCU).

He cited a recent declaration from President Marcos that the Philippines is a “friend to all and an enemy to none.”

Lambino also expressed belief that the appointment of Ma. Theresa Lazaro as Foreign Affairs chief would help improve Philippines-China relations.

He also announced that Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has been cited in APCU’s Award for Promoting Philippines-China Understanding this year under the “Major Contributions” category, specifically for “reaching out and establishing effective partnerships and relations with Filipino-Chinese and Chinese business establishments, organizations and the like, in Quezon City in particular.”

“Her extending the time and energy to organize people-to-people collaborative activities such as cultural events and initiatives highlighting Filipino and Chinese food, traditional music and folk dance, all these had the effect of strengthening people-to-people ties between Filipinos and Chinese,” APCU said in honoring Belmonte.– Ghio Ong