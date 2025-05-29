^

Headlines

Procedural lapses: Comelec junks appeal on Tulfo DQ

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
May 29, 2025 | 12:00am
Procedural lapses: Comelec junks appeal on Tulfo DQ
omposite photo shows Rep. Erwin Tulfo (ACT-CIS Party-list) and broadcaster Ben Tulfo filing their certificate of candidacies for senator before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on October 6, 2024.
The Philippine STAR / Mark Villeza, Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — For lack of procedural compliance and legal merit, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has denied the motion for reconsideration of its earlier decision to dismiss the disqualification case against senator-elect Erwin Tulfo and four of his relatives.

Lawyer Virgilio Garcia had earlier filed the petition, invoking political dynasty as grounds to bar Erwin Tulfo, Rep. Jocelyn Tulfo, Rep. Ralph Wendel Tulfo, Wanda Tulfo and Ben Tulfo from running in the May 2025 midterm elections.

However, the Comelec First Division dismissed the case due to failure to meet procedural requirements. In response, Garcia filed a motion for reconsideration, which was also denied.

“We find no cogent reason to depart from the assailed order,” the commission said in a six-page decision on the appeal filed by Garcia.

The motion, according to Comelec, lacked merit and was riddled with procedural flaws.

“The allegations therein are not only unsupported by law but are also unsubstantiated by any credible or admissible evidence,” the commission noted.

A key issue cited was the complainant’s failure to attach the respondents’ certificates of candidacy (COCs), which the commission viewed as a serious procedural defect.

“It is a fatal omission that justifies the outright dismissal of the petition,” Comelec stressed.

The commission explained that without the COCs, it is deprived of a concrete basis for evaluation, making the petition insufficient in form.

Procedural rules, it emphasized, are not trivial requirements but essential to the fair and efficient handling of election-related cases.

“The procedural requirements are not mere formalities; they are substantive safeguards against unverified, speculative or fishing-expedition type pleadings,” the commission pointed out.

COMELEC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fact check: Duterte Youth falsely claims Kabataan filed 2019 disqualification case

Fact check: Duterte Youth falsely claims Kabataan filed 2019 disqualification case

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 10 hours ago
Duterte Youth Chairperson Ronald Cardema repeatedly and falsely claimed that Kabataan Party-list was among the complainants...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Chel Diokno, Marian Rivera&rsquo; VP confidential fund recipients? PSA checking

‘Chel Diokno, Marian Rivera’ VP confidential fund recipients? PSA checking

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 2 days ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and National Bureau of Investigation have been tapped to determine if it’s...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC judges deny bias

ICC judges deny bias

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Maintaining there are no grounds to doubt their impartiality, two judges of the International Criminal Court have sought...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos insists: I don&rsquo;t want VP impeached
play

Marcos insists: I don’t want VP impeached

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Days before the Senate convenes for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, President Marcos has reiterated...
Headlines
fbtw
House inquiry explores possible shortening of college to 3.5 years

House inquiry explores possible shortening of college to 3.5 years

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
College could be shortened by one semester under changes being proposed to the new senior high school curriculum, education...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sara impeachment trial may not cross into 20th Congress &ndash; Sotto

Sara impeachment trial may not cross into 20th Congress – Sotto

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
Senator-elect Vicente Sotto III, one of the authors of the Senate’s impeachment rules, said conflicting interpretations...
Headlines
fbtw
WHO warns of &lsquo;dangerous measles comeback&rsquo;

WHO warns of ‘dangerous measles comeback’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Over 2,000 measles cases have been recorded in the Philippines, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to warn of a...
Headlines
fbtw
Doctors, media not exempted from EDSA odd-even scheme

Doctors, media not exempted from EDSA odd-even scheme

By Christine Boton | 1 hour ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced that doctors on emergency duty and marked media vehicles will not...
Headlines
fbtw

Over 100 GOCC heads ordered to submit courtesy resignation

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Over 100 heads of government-owned and controlled corporations have been ordered to submit courtesy resignations as President Marcos continues the “bold reset” of his administration.
Headlines
fbtw

‘Nothing final on LP alliance with Congress supermajority’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
The Liberal Party has not made any final decision yet on whether to join the supermajority in the House of Representatives as the shift from the 19th to 20th Congress nears, LP acting president Erin Tañada...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with