AFP to become â€˜world-classâ€™ force, says Marcos

AFP to become ‘world-class’ force, says Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks at the graduation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines' Major Services Officer Candidate Course in Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City on December 13, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday vowed that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will become a "world-class force" and committed to modernizing the country’s military.

Marcos led the graduation ceremony of the Major Services Officer Candidate Course on December 13. He told graduates the day marked the beginning of their duty to defend the country.

“Let this be your guiding principle as you step forward: In the face of evolving threats and modern warfare, innovation, technical expertise, and leadership rooted in service will be your most powerful weapons. To all the members of the AFP, be assured that this Administration remains committed to transforming our AFP into a world-class force that is a source of national pride and national security,” Marcos said.

Investing in human resources will be the key to this, Marcos said.

The graduates were from Officer Candidate Schools, which are training centers that enlist civilians with an existing college degree and train them for a year to become Second Lieutenants and Ensigns in the military.

“This transformation begins with investing in our people— in their talents, the specialists, the leaders who will bridge the gap between tradition and innovation,” Marcos said.

The graduation ceremony was held in Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City. A total of 610 hopefuls were able to graduate today, with 362 cadets from the Philippine Army (Katarakian Class), 173 from the Philippine Air Force (Sigmandigan Class), and 75 from the Philippine Navy (Mangisalakan Class).

The president also pledged to continue AFP modernization efforts.

“We will modernize your equipment, enhance your training programs, ensure that you are equipped to face challenges not just of today but also of the future,” he added.

The government has long sought to modernize the AFP, especially with tensions in the West Philippine Sea being escalated by Chinese forces.

During budget hearings in Congress, lawmakers have sought to boost funding for the Department of National Defense (DND).

In the recently concluded bicameral conference committee, Congress added P8.85 billion to the defense agency’s budget for 2025.

The DND’s budget went from P263.06 billion to P271.92 billion.

Modernization efforts have also extended to the Philippine Coast Guard, with Congress increasing its budget from P32.45 billion to P33.25 billion.